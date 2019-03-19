What’s Really Going on With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began their relationship in April 2017 at Coachella, and have reached more milestones in less than two years than many couples do in 20. No, they’re not married or engaged, they say, but Kylie’s been gifted numerous diamonds by the mayor of Astroworld, they’ve had a child together, bought a home together, got matching tattoos, founded Stormiworld, and more, all while Kylie Jenner became the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire. At first their fast-paced courtship seemed like it’d have the shelf life of an Instagram Story, but the couple defied odds, and remained one of the healthiest relationships in Calabasas. Which is why the shocking news that Travis Scott was allegedly caught in a cheating scandal by Kylie is devastating and confusing.

Just last month, days after Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods was caught doing something unsavory with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, TMZ reported that Kylie and Travis’s relationship was on the rocks. Not exactly the news you’d like to receive after your sister just broke up with the cheating father of her child and you had to let go of your closest friendship due to the aforementioned cheating. Travis denied that he cheated, which allegedly resulted in a huge blowout fight between the two. Kylie supposedly discovered evidence on Travis’s phone, particularly his DM’s on Instagram, that he was cheating — or at best, flirting, with women on the app. Many of the reports regarding Kylie and Travis’s relationship come from TMZ, which I think of as a pretty reputable source considering its very close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family and their PR team. But the biggest clue that this story was in fact true is that Travis deleted his Instagram following the claims.

TMZ reported yesterday that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is on the rocks, but they’ll fix it … later. Apparently the couple has been in contact “in spurts,” but since Travis is continuing his Astroworld tour and Kylie is preparing to launch more cosmetics, “Kylie doesn’t want him to have to cancel any shows or skip out on commitments to work things out.” Meaning any reconciliation will have to wait until at least March 27, which is the day after this leg of his tour ends.

There are many fascinating aspects of this method. To start, the couple has handled this with more discretion than her sister Khloé has in the past. Unlike Khloé, she didn’t unfollow her baby’s father, take to the comment sections of posts on gossip sites, or post Twitter updates on how she and Travis are handling the matter privately. Rather, Kylie hasn’t posted about this (or the other drama) in her life, instead she’s going on with business as usual: posting photos of her brand’s products and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

For Kylie and Travis, though, this time apart is quite unusual. Since April 2017, the two have been inseparable. Before Stormi, they traveled to his hometown of Houston, as well as Miami, London, and various other cities together. Plus, for this tour specifically, Kylie and Travis were very vocal about the fact that she and Stormi would be tagging along. In a now-deleted Instagram photo, Kylie posted a photo of the tour dates with the caption, “me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️ shop.travisscott.com”. Travis told reporters that Stormi had her own tour bus and dressing room “vibe,” for the tour. Furthering the couples commitment to make their traveling family work, Kylie posted a vlog that prominently featured Stormi’s special room that was covered in white curtains, filled with toys, and a variety of snacks. This setup was apparently a “life-goal” for Travis.

Well, this setup doesn’t exist anymore. Kylie is now in Calabasas, Travis is touring. Still, he’s showing his appreciation for his “wife” while he’s away. He’s been seen wearing a Kylie Jenner collection sweatshirt with Kylie’s face on it, and during his shows he shouts Kylie out. With just a couple of weeks until Travis is back home and officially scheduled to work out his relationship with Kylie, I’d say a reconciliation seems likely. If Kylie were truly done with Travis, his stuff would have been on that same U-Haul that helped move Jordyn out last month.

What will happen? I suspect that this new version of their new relationship will come with a shorter leash, but with their makeup sure to happen around the time of their second anniversary, I’m keeping my eye out for a reconciliation and a ring.

