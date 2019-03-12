Is This Why Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Love Coffee So Much?

Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, rumors started flying around that six months after they broke up, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were back on (and, by extension, drinking iced coffee together again). Since then, those rumors seemed to be confirmed after the couple attended the premiere of his latest movie together, and various outlets started reporting tidbits from “sources” close to the couple who claimed that they were definitely rekindling their romance.

And now, one of those sources claims to have intel on the couple’s well-documented love of a good cold brew. A source told Page Six that Shookus has a good reason for the many, many coffee dates: “They drink coffee a lot — she encourages that instead of alcohol.”

Surely avoidance of alcohol isn’t the only reason behind their well-caffeinated public strolls, but if this source is right, it makes some sense.

Affleck, who has been open about his battle with alcoholism, reportedly entered rehab for the third time last year, shortly after his split with Shookus was announced. (He had previously gone to rehab in 2001 and 2017, and announced in March of 2017 that he had completed his treatment.)

Page Six’s source said that Shookus no longer drinks around Affleck and doesn’t keep any alcohol in her home anymore.

“She is like his sober coach,” the source said, adding that at the premiere of his new movie, “she made sure to not have any alcohol near him. “And she was making sure other people weren’t drinking around him.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.