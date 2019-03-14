Will Olivia Jade Quit College Because of the Scandal?

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

According to a Thursday report by TMZ, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella “Bella” Rose will not be returning to the University of Southern California after spring break.

The outlet’s sources claim that the family believes if the sisters were to go back to USC, they would be “viciously bullied.”

The younger sister, Olivia Jade, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram and nearly twice that on YouTube, has indeed been the recipient of harsh remarks on social media this week. She’s also lost business partnerships with brands like Sephora, which she’s worked with in the past on a beauty product. According to TMZ’s sources, Olivia is currently “a mess, despondent and feeling like it’s the end of the world.”

Update, 7:25 p.m. USC responded with the following statement:

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled. USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed.”



On Wednesday, a USC spokesperson said that applicants connected to the cheating scheme will be denied admission. As for those currently enrolled, case-by-case reviews will be conducted. USC will then “make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed.”

