Yara Shahidi’s Face Has a New Job

Yara Shahidi. Photo: bobbibrown/Instagram

There is a new face in the town of Beauty Contracts, and it’s Yara Shahidi. The 19-year-old actress was recently named a brand ambassador for the eponymous makeup line of famed makeup artist Bobbi Brown. The announcement was made via the brand’s Instagram page earlier this week, where a photo shows a glowing Shahidi holding a bottle of the brand’s foundation.

Bobbi Brown recently released “expanded” shades for both the Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation and the the Skin Foundation Stick. Their foundations have already been lauded in the beauty community for their extensive shade range, even before Rihanna’s “Fenty Effect” spurred more brands to bump their shade range up to 40 (or more). Instead of tacking a few darker shades onto the existing offering, Bobbi Brown went in and expanded the variety of shades available between each existing shade.

It’s not so much about the sheer number of shades, but rather the quality of the texture and the ability of it to match your skin’s undertones. According to Allure, the brand enlisted the help of 7,000 women around the world to participate in a study that would help them locate the “blind spots” in their existing shades. The end result? Now there are 12 new shades available in both the liquid and the stick version of the foundation. Looking deeper into what makes a shade range truly diverse is kind of the natural next step for the beauty industry: The “Fenty Effect” 2.0, if you will.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

