16 Shoes You Could Pair With a Wedding Dress

So you’ve got “the Dress” — now it’s time to figure out the shoes. Wedding shoes are the supporting player that can make or break the overall performance. Use them to add some personality or fill up one of your something blue, something new, or something borrowed requirements. Your shoes may not be the most noticeable part of your outfit, but they are crucial — especially if you plan on dancing.

For the Bride Who Loves Modern Art

If You Don’t Want to Wear Heels

If You’re a Beach Bride

For the Trendy Bride

Intentionally Blank Willow III Leather Heel in Cream A ’90s-inspired sandal that feels very “of the moment.” The rectangle heel will provide a bit more stability than a typical stiletto. $190 at Need Supply Co. Buy

If You Crave Drama

Badgley Mischka Daisy Glitter Pumps For the “go big or go home” bride. $198 at Shopbop Buy

Not Your Average Metallic Shoe

If You Need Something Blue

Gray Matters Mildred Heeled Mule in Azzuro A sleek blue mule that won’t feel shoehorned into the theme. $487 at Need Supply Co. Buy

A Shoe to Show Off

Loeffler Randall Penny Knot Slides The stacked heel is also useful if you’re going to be walking on grass or other natural surfaces. $395 at Shopbop Buy

If You’re Going for Classic Wedding Glamour

Badgley Mischka Fleur Ankle Strap Sandals If your wedding mood board has photos of the duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex on it, these are the shoes for you. $225 at Shopbop Buy

If You’re a Sex and the City Stan

For the After-party

A Pretty, Casual Heel

Joie Caleah Mules The trifecta: a feminine bow, a kitten heel, and a price under $300. $278 at Shopbop Buy

If You Don’t Want Anything Too Flashy

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Pola Bow Ankle-Strap Satin Pumps A stiletto with one interesting detail is perfect if you want to keep things classic. $385 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

A White Shoe You Can Wear Again

Reike Nen Ribbon Leather Slingback in White You may not find a way to rewear a giant tulle gown, but these mod shoes would look just as good with jeans. $400 at Need Supply Co. Buy

The Status Heel

Prada Mid-Heel Mary Jane Mules This heel is kind of a chameleon. It can be sweet and feminine, it can be futuristic and artsy, but it’s always Prada. $750 at Moda Operandi Buy

For the Unconventional Bride

