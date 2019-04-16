isn't it romantic

16 Shoes You Could Pair With a Wedding Dress

So you’ve got “the Dress” — now it’s time to figure out the shoes. Wedding shoes are the supporting player that can make or break the overall performance. Use them to add some personality or fill up one of your something blue, something new, or something borrowed requirements. Your shoes may not be the most noticeable part of your outfit, but they are crucial — especially if you plan on dancing.

For the Bride Who Loves Modern Art

Yuul Yie Velvet-Trimmed Bow-Detailed Leather Pump
Gallery girls get married, too.

$390 at Moda Operandi
If You Don’t Want to Wear Heels

Schutz Felicie Crystal Slides
Who needs height when you’ve got sparkles?

$165 at BHLDN
If You’re a Beach Bride

Schutz Badria Slides
A more casual take on the slide that goes well with sand.

$150 at BHLDN
For the Trendy Bride

Intentionally Blank Willow III Leather Heel in Cream
A ’90s-inspired sandal that feels very “of the moment.” The rectangle heel will provide a bit more stability than a typical stiletto.

$190 at Need Supply Co.
If You Crave Drama

Badgley Mischka Daisy Glitter Pumps
For the “go big or go home” bride.

$198 at Shopbop
Not Your Average Metallic Shoe

Rachel Comey Slither Ruched Mule
Rachel Comey’s shoes have the rare ability to be eye-catching, but still understated.

$680 at Need Supply Co.
If You Need Something Blue

Gray Matters Mildred Heeled Mule in Azzuro
A sleek blue mule that won’t feel shoehorned into the theme.

$487 at Need Supply Co.
A Shoe to Show Off

Loeffler Randall Penny Knot Slides
The stacked heel is also useful if you’re going to be walking on grass or other natural surfaces.

$395 at Shopbop
If You’re Going for Classic Wedding Glamour

Badgley Mischka Fleur Ankle Strap Sandals
If your wedding mood board has photos of the duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex on it, these are the shoes for you.

$225 at Shopbop
If You’re a Sex and the City Stan

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flat
Who can forget the shoe proposal? The flat is a modern upgrade.

$955 at Nordstrom
For the After-party

Sophia Webster Nicole Glittered Leather Sandals
Taking “dancing shoes” to a new level.

$450 at Net-a-Porter
A Pretty, Casual Heel

Joie Caleah Mules
The trifecta: a feminine bow, a kitten heel, and a price under $300.

$278 at Shopbop
If You Don’t Want Anything Too Flashy

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Pola Bow Ankle-Strap Satin Pumps
A stiletto with one interesting detail is perfect if you want to keep things classic.

$385 at Saks Fifth Avenue
A White Shoe You Can Wear Again

Reike Nen Ribbon Leather Slingback in White
You may not find a way to rewear a giant tulle gown, but these mod shoes would look just as good with jeans.

$400 at Need Supply Co.
The Status Heel

Prada Mid-Heel Mary Jane Mules
This heel is kind of a chameleon. It can be sweet and feminine, it can be futuristic and artsy, but it’s always Prada.

$750 at Moda Operandi
For the Unconventional Bride

Christian Louboutin Spikoo PVC & Leather Sandal
The bride wore punk Louboutins.

$895 at Barneys New York
