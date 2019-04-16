16 Shoes You Could Pair With a Wedding Dress

Isn't It Romantic
Shamelessly reveling in the sentimental details of wedding-planning.
So you’ve got
“the Dress” — now it’s time to figure out the shoes. Wedding shoes are the supporting player that can make or break the overall performance. Use them to add some personality or fill up one of your something blue, something new, or something borrowed requirements. Your shoes may not be the most noticeable part of your outfit, but they are crucial — especially if you plan on dancing.
Yuul Yie Velvet-Trimmed Bow-Detailed Leather Pump
Schutz Felicie Crystal Slides
Who needs height when you’ve got sparkles?
Schutz Badria Slides
A more casual take on the slide that goes well
with sand.
Intentionally Blank Willow III Leather Heel in Cream
A ’90s-inspired sandal that feels very “of the moment.” The rectangle heel will provide a bit more stability than a typical stiletto.
Badgley Mischka Daisy Glitter Pumps
For the “go big or go home” bride.
Rachel Comey Slither Ruched Mule
Gray Matters Mildred Heeled Mule in Azzuro
A sleek blue mule that won’t feel shoehorned into the theme.
Loeffler Randall Penny Knot Slides
The stacked heel is also useful if you’re going to be walking on grass or other natural surfaces.
Badgley Mischka Fleur Ankle Strap Sandals
If your wedding mood board has photos of the duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex on it, these are the shoes for you.
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flat
Sophia Webster Nicole Glittered Leather Sandals
Taking “dancing shoes” to a new level.
Joie Caleah Mules
The trifecta: a feminine bow, a kitten heel, and a price under $300.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Pola Bow Ankle-Strap Satin Pumps
A stiletto with one interesting detail is perfect if you want to keep things classic.
Reike Nen Ribbon Leather Slingback in White
You may not find a way to rewear a giant tulle gown, but these mod shoes would look just as good with jeans.
Prada Mid-Heel Mary Jane Mules
This heel is kind of a chameleon. It can be sweet and feminine, it can be futuristic and artsy, but it’s always Prada.
Christian Louboutin Spikoo PVC & Leather Sandal
The bride wore punk Louboutins.
