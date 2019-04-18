18 Pretty Wedding Dresses You Can Buy Online

Shamelessly reveling in the sentimental details of wedding-planning.
Some brides have been planning every detail of their wedding since the ’90s; others are more in it
for the registry. But almost everyone can agree that the white dress is crucial — it’s possibly the most important outfit you’ll ever choose, and definitely the most photographed. And like everything else in this world, it’s something you can buy online. Below, 18 dresses that we love for any kind of bride and any kind of ceremony.
Galvan Pandora Halter-Neck Midi Dress
A white halter-back midi dress is as streamlined as it gets. No frills,
just like you. Available in sizes FR34–FR44.
Eloquii Flare Sleeve Scuba Gown
It’s hard to argue that
any wedding dress is classic enough to rewear it later, but this one might fit the bill. Available in sizes 14–28.
ASOS EDITION Curve floral applique wedding dress
In the world of wedding gowns, “embellished” usually translates to “expensive.” Not so with this ASOS dress.
Available in sizes 16–26.
Sara Battaglia Cape Crepe Mini Dress
Yes, technically the bride is the life of the party at any wedding, but this dress sends the message loud and clear.
Available in size IT 38–IT 46.
Jenny Yoo Jillian Gown
You can style this neckline 16 different ways, from a Grace Kelly–esque boatneck to a more dramatic one shoulder strap. Sixteen dresses in one!
Available in sizes 0–18.
Eloquii Lace Evening Dress with Pleated Skirt
The high neck and long sleeves make this perfect for the bride who doesn’t want to show too much skin, but it’s still
really pretty. Available in sizes 14–28.
Fame and Partners Denevue Lace & Tulle A-Line Gown
You can’t see the open back in this picture, but trust us — it’s dramatic. Add a skirt made for twirling and you’ve got something special.
Available in sizes 8–18.
Noel and Jean by Katie May Alpha Off the Shoulder Dress
A figure-hugging dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline injects some sexiness into the occasion without going overboard.
Available in sizes 0–18.
Safiyaa Embellished Tulle-Paneled Crepe Gown
The sheer, sparkly overlay in the deep V
adds something extra to what would otherwise be a simple white gown. Available in sizes FR 34–FR 46.
WTOO by Watters Garner Gown
It doesn’t get more fairy-tale wedding than this Cinderella-esque dress.
Available in sizes 00–16.
White by Vera Wang Bell Plus Size Wedding Dress
Temperly London Off-The-Shoulder Metallic Gown
Soft, light, and on the casual side — everything you’d want for a beach affair.
Available in sizes UK6–UK16.
White by Vera Wang Plus Size Lace Wedding Dress
If you’re looking for something elegant but easy to move in, this is your answer.
Available in sizes 16–30.
Molly Goddard Annie Ruffled-Hem Cotton Dress
It’s
not traditional, but that’s what makes it so fun. Available in sizes UK 6–UK 14.
Emilia Wickstead Sharonella Wool-Crepe Dress
Don’t sacrifice your signature look for your wedding day.
Available in sizes UK 6–UK 16.
The Row Alba Mikado-Silk Gown
If you’re looking to have a wedding worthy of a
“bowl full of cigarettes” moment, you can’t go wrong with The Row. Plus, roomy! Available in sizes XS–L.
White by Vera Wang Floral Plus Size Wedding Dress
The drama of the giant skirt is evened out by a slightly athletic-feeling neckline.
Available in sizes 16–30.
Giambattista Valli Riffle Sleeve Lace Dress
Surprise your guests in a Giambattista Valli mod minidress. Those ruffles on the sleeves will make for some good dancing snapshots.
Available in sizes IT 38–IT 44.
