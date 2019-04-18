18 Pretty Wedding Dresses You Can Buy Online

Isn't It Romantic Shamelessly reveling in the sentimental details of wedding-planning. Photo-Illustration: by Stevie Remsberg; Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Some brides have been planning every detail of their wedding since the ’90s; others are more in it for the registry. But almost everyone can agree that the white dress is crucial — it’s possibly the most important outfit you’ll ever choose, and definitely the most photographed. And like everything else in this world, it’s something you can buy online. Below, 18 dresses that we love for any kind of bride and any kind of ceremony.

For the Minimalist

For a City Hall Affair

Eloquii Flare Sleeve Scuba Gown It’s hard to argue that any wedding dress is classic enough to rewear it later, but this one might fit the bill.

Available in sizes 14–28. $120 at Eloquii

An Affordable Lace Option

ASOS EDITION Curve floral applique wedding dress $116 (was $261, now 56% off) In the world of wedding gowns, “embellished” usually translates to “expensive.” Not so with this ASOS dress.

Available in sizes 16–26. $116 at ASOS

A Dress That Was Built to Party

Sara Battaglia Cape Crepe Mini Dress Yes, technically the bride is the life of the party at any wedding, but this dress sends the message loud and clear.

Available in size IT 38–IT 46. $572 at Matches Fashion

If You Can’t Make Up Your Mind

Jenny Yoo Jillian Gown You can style this neckline 16 different ways, from a Grace Kelly–esque boatneck to a more dramatic one shoulder strap. Sixteen dresses in one!

Available in sizes 0–18. $975 at BHLDN

A More Modest Look

Eloquii Lace Evening Dress with Pleated Skirt The high neck and long sleeves make this perfect for the bride who doesn’t want to show too much skin, but it’s still really pretty.

Available in sizes 14–28. $125 at Eloquii

A Dress That’s All About the Details

Fame and Partners Denevue Lace & Tulle A-Line Gown You can’t see the open back in this picture, but trust us — it’s dramatic. Add a skirt made for twirling and you’ve got something special.

Available in sizes 8–18. $649 at Nordstrom

The One That’s Just Sexy Enough

Noel and Jean by Katie May Alpha Off the Shoulder Dress A figure-hugging dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline injects some sexiness into the occasion without going overboard.

Available in sizes 0–18. $895 at Nordstrom

If You Love a Little Sparkle

Safiyaa Embellished Tulle-Paneled Crepe Gown The sheer, sparkly overlay in the deep V adds something extra to what would otherwise be a simple white gown.

Available in sizes FR 34–FR 46. $1,675 at Net-a-Porter

For Your Princess Moment

WTOO by Watters Garner Gown It doesn’t get more fairy-tale wedding than this Cinderella-esque dress.

Available in sizes 00–16. $1,600 at BHLDN

For a Boho Bride

For a Beach Wedding

Temperly London Off-The-Shoulder Metallic Gown Soft, light, and on the casual side — everything you’d want for a beach affair.

Available in sizes UK6–UK16. $2,095 at Net-a-Porter

A Formal Dress You Can ance In

White by Vera Wang Plus Size Lace Wedding Dress $988 (was $1,098, now 10% off) If you’re looking for something elegant but easy to move in, this is your answer.

Available in sizes 16–30. $988 at David's Bridal

A Menswear-Inspired Mini

If You Can’t Be Without a Turtleneck

Emilia Wickstead Sharonella Wool-Crepe Dress Don’t sacrifice your signature look for your wedding day.

Available in sizes UK 6–UK 16. $3,055 at Net-a-Porter

The Fashion Gown

A Modern Princess Gown

White by Vera Wang Floral Plus Size Wedding Dress $1,348 (was $1,498, now 10% off) The drama of the giant skirt is evened out by a slightly athletic-feeling neckline.

Available in sizes 16–30. $1,348 at David's Bridal

An Unexpected Option

Giambattista Valli Riffle Sleeve Lace Dress Surprise your guests in a Giambattista Valli mod minidress. Those ruffles on the sleeves will make for some good dancing snapshots.

Available in sizes IT 38–IT 44. $3,830 at Shopbop

