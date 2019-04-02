51-Year-Old Céline Dion Is the New Face of L’Oréal Paris

Photo: Sofia Sanchez & Mauro Mongiello for L’Oréal Paris

Not old Céline, not new Celine, but the O.G. Céline has a new job: L’Oréal Paris announced that Céline Dion will be their new face. Although her new appointment was officially announced today, Dion cheekily teased it earlier this year in Paris, when she wore a sweatshirt with the brand’s iconic slogan, “I’m worth it.”

Naturally, the Canadian songstress who tears up over the beauty of Valentino haute couture, has some emotions she’s feeling about the new gig, calling it “a miracle.” At a press conference, Dion said, “L’Oréal Paris has been the biggest beauty brand in the world for over a hundred years. When they asked me, I never thought in my whole life it would be possible. [Especially, not when I was] young and not feeling confident, not feeling pretty, having problems with my teeth, very very skinny, [and] being bullied at school. I never thought L’Oréal Paris was going to ask me at 51 to become an ambassador.”

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

This is Dion’s first beauty job, although she has her own line of perfumes, with a clothing line and new album to release later this year. She’ll be joining fellow L’Oréal Paris faces, including Liya Kebede, and Julianne Moore. She can soon be seen in ads for L’Oréal’s Hair Excellence color line. Dion also voiced a few thoughts on her recent birthday, her memories in Vegas with her late husband, and on feeling and looking good, at the press conference:

On age

“[Being] 17, in your 20s and 30s, is wonderful. But I would not go back. As a singer, daughter, sister, friend, partner … I am thankful to being allowed to keep going. I’ve never felt as beautiful and as strong [as I do now]. I really think the best is yet to come.”

On beauty

“No one can say, ‘Oh it’s just hair.’ [Of course,] you need to feel confident, sexy, powerful and good — inside out. Don’t tell me that you don’t believe that feeling and looking good isn’t helping you to walk sexy, have a vision and say, ‘This is where I want to go because I have something I want to say.’

But feeling beautiful is not just about feeling beautiful. Feeling beautiful makes you feel strong. Feeling strong makes you succeed.”

On the loss on her husband

“[I lost] my husband during that second chapter of Caesar’s Palace. He was so proud. He used to bring my parents and I here. We didn’t have money to play and gamble, so I [would just wait] at the pool … He was a gambler. He loved it and I’m so glad he was. No one was going to take a chance on a 12-year-old little girl who was thin and ugly. But I’m glad he did.”

Please enjoy these images of Dion feeling confident in a variety of places.

Photo: Denise Truscello for L’Oréal Paris

Photo: Denise Truscello for L’Oréal Paris

Photo: Denise Truscello for L’Oréal Paris