A Countryside Wedding That Ended With Fireworks

Welcome to Isn’t It Romantic?, a week in which we will indulge our desire to shamelessly ogle lavish, beautiful weddings. Next up: Kat Widing and Ben Spicehandler.
The Couple
Kat and Ben met on the first day of school while they were both freshmen at Colgate University. “For Ben, it was love at first sight. I took a little longer,” Kat said. They dated through college and moved to New York together.
The Proposal
Kat works as an art specialist at Christie’s, so he wanted to incorporate art into the proposal. They took a tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a friend who worked at the museum. Their friend left to “take a call” and snapped photos while Ben got down on one knee. Sadly, the photos were all blurry because Ben wanted to use a fancy camera that belonged to Kat. The security guards clapped as they left the gallery.
The Wedding
They got married at Kat’s family home in western Pennsylvania, seven hours away from New York. “It was the perfect place to bring our friends and family together,” Kat said. After a ceremony overlooking a valley, they headed for a buffet dinner and lots of dancing. Fireworks capped off the night.
The Details
Dress and Veil: Lela Rose through Gabriella New York Bridal
Rehearsal Dinner Jumpsuit: Temperley London
Suit: Todd Snyder
Band: A-Town A-List, Atlanta through Sam Hill Entertainment
Flowers: The Farmer’s Daughter, Pittsburgh
Planner: Laura Widing (the bride’s mother!)
Caterer: Bob Sendall from All in Good Taste Productions
Hair: Brenda Domurot from Salon Layne, Latrobe
Makeup: Lisa Johnson from Kiss and Makeup
Location: Ligonier, Pennsylvania
Photographer: John Dolan
The Photos
A friend from Colgate officiated the ceremony, incorporating Jewish, Christian, and Quaker elements in under 20 minutes. “We felt that was a way to equalize the whole process,” Kat said. “It made for a partnership that was on equal terms.”
In homage to Kat’s mother and Ben’s father, the music at the ceremony was all Beatles. Kat walked down the aisle to “Here Comes the Sun,” and the recessional was “When I’m 64.”
“For us, the ceremony was the most important part, Kat said. “We had a lot of elements that were very personal.” Afterward, they threw a real party. Food was served buffet style, and the couple estimates that someone was always on the dance floor.
Their first song was to “Love on Top,” and a band played throughout the reception. “It was a really fun wedding and lots of dancing was to be had,” Kat said.
The night capped with fireworks and Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” The finale of the fireworks lined up with the final chorus of the song.