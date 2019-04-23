A Glamorous Wedding at the Frick Museum

Welcome to Isn’t It Romantic?, a week in which we will indulge our desire to shamelessly ogle lavish, beautiful weddings. Next up: New Yorkers Sarah Needham and Jared Katseff.
The Couple
Sarah and Jared’s “shared love of New York” brought them together — Jared works as an infrastructure and urban planning consultant, and Sarah works at the Hill Art Foundation.
The Proposal
Naturally the proposal had to involve some iconic landmarks. After seeing a performance at the Guggenheim, Jared suggested they walk across the park to catch the B/C subway. Sarah knew something was up because the 6 train would have been closer and it was January. While walking across Central Park, he stopped in front of the Three Bears sculpture to pop the question.
The Wedding
They wanted their wedding to “feel like a distinctly New York night.” For them, that meant incorporating art into the celebration and celebrating at a “cultural institution.” After a ceremony at Temple Emanu-El, Sarah, Jared, and their guests walked up Fifth Avenue to the Frick. Guests could walk around the galleries before dinner and dancing surrounded by hydrangeas.
The Details
Dress: Carolina Herrera
Suit: J.Crew
D.J.: Jason Fioto from Generation Events
Flowers: Stonekelly Events
Hair: Eugene Toye from Rita Hazan
Makeup: Rachael Gener from Kimara Ahnert
Planner: Ann David
Photographer: John Dolan
The Photos
Sarah grew up going to Temple Emanu-El, so it was a natural fit for the ceremony.
The couple decided not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen, and instead walked down the aisle with their siblings. However, Sarah’s niece, who was the flower girl, “stole the show.”
It’s only five blocks from Temple Emanu-El to the Frick, so the whole wedding walked from the ceremony to the reception. “That walk is certainly part of the night we’ll never forget,” Sarah said.
The flowers, from Stonekelly, were donated to the Ronald McDonald House and American Cancer society’s Hope Lodge through Repeat Roses. All in all, 56 arrangements were donated.
After dinner and dancing, the couple gave guests black-and-white cookies from their favorite bakery to finish off the night.