A Glamorous Wedding at the Frick Museum

Isn't It Romantic Five days, five inspirational weddings Photo: John Dolan

Welcome to Isn’t It Romantic?, a week in which we will indulge our desire to shamelessly ogle lavish, beautiful weddings. Next up: New Yorkers Sarah Needham and Jared Katseff.

The Couple

Sarah and Jared’s “shared love of New York” brought them together — Jared works as an infrastructure and urban planning consultant, and Sarah works at the Hill Art Foundation.

The Proposal

Naturally the proposal had to involve some iconic landmarks. After seeing a performance at the Guggenheim, Jared suggested they walk across the park to catch the B/C subway. Sarah knew something was up because the 6 train would have been closer and it was January. While walking across Central Park, he stopped in front of the Three Bears sculpture to pop the question.

The Wedding

They wanted their wedding to “feel like a distinctly New York night.” For them, that meant incorporating art into the celebration and celebrating at a “cultural institution.” After a ceremony at Temple Emanu-El, Sarah, Jared, and their guests walked up Fifth Avenue to the Frick. Guests could walk around the galleries before dinner and dancing surrounded by hydrangeas.

The Details

Dress: Carolina Herrera

Suit: J.Crew

D.J.: Jason Fioto from Generation Events

Flowers: Stonekelly Events

Hair: Eugene Toye from Rita Hazan

Makeup: Rachael Gener from Kimara Ahnert

﻿Planner: Ann David

Photographer: John Dolan

The Photos

Photo: John Dolan

Sarah grew up going to Temple Emanu-El, so it was a natural fit for the ceremony.

Photo: John Dolan

The couple decided not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen, and instead walked down the aisle with their siblings. However, Sarah’s niece, who was the flower girl, “stole the show.”

Photo: John Dolan

It’s only five blocks from Temple Emanu-El to the Frick, so the whole wedding walked from the ceremony to the reception. “That walk is certainly part of the night we’ll never forget,” Sarah said.

Photo: John Dolan

The flowers, from Stonekelly, were donated to the Ronald McDonald House and American Cancer society’s Hope Lodge through Repeat Roses. All in all, 56 arrangements were donated.

Photo: John Dolan

After dinner and dancing, the couple gave guests black-and-white cookies from their favorite bakery to finish off the night.