I Want to Live in This Chic Potato

Photo: Airbnb.com

They say, if you can dream it, you can do it. I’ve often dreamed about living inside the warm, safe insides of a potato, away from the ills of a hard and unforgiving world. And thanks to an Airbnb host named Kristie, who listed a giant potato hotel sitting in the middle of 400 acres of farmland in Boise, Idaho, my dream is now entirely possible.

For a mere $200 per night, a maximum of two guests can reside in a piece of fiberglass that has been shaped and painted to look exactly like the best root starch. Not only can I fulfill the dream of living inside a massive piece of food, but I can do it in style.

Photo: Airbnb.com

The inside of the potato is surprisingly chic, with plush rose-colored armchairs, printed rugs, and trendy plants. The structure has no windows, and the white-washed walls look almost identical to the inside of an actual raw potato. If it weren’t for its very cylindrical shape, the room would look exactly like a photo in an Urban Outfitters Home catalog.

According to the Airbnb listing, the space includes everything anyone could ever really need: air conditioning, heat, a fireplace, and a bathroom. There’s no wifi, but that’s okay. For my new life as a potato inhabitant, I won’t need an internet connection; after taking up residence inside a windowless husk of synthetic tuber, logging off would be the next logical step.

No one has reviewed their stay in the potato yet, but I imagine it’s very nice and relaxing, though possibly a little stuffy. Unfortunately, the potato is booked for the entirety of April and May, so I would not be able to start making my dreams come true until sometime in the early weeks of June. That seems reasonable, though.