Here’s How A-Rod Proposed to Jennifer Lopez In Case You Wanted to Know About All That

By
Alex Rodriguez.
Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Screenshot/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Floating comfortably above any and all drama, Alex Rodriguez will soon be entering into a blessed union with one of the most famous women in the world, and he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to share the story of how he asked her. It’s a tale of romance, precision, an assistant, and a man who maybe doesn’t know (or trust) that you can look up what time the sun sets online in advance. But hey, when you’ve spent this much on a ring, it makes a lot of sense to do at least a few run-throughs.

