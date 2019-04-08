Allison Mack Pleads Guilty in Sex-Cult Case

Allison Mack. Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP/REX/Shutterstocl

A teary Allison Mack pleaded guilty to two federal counts Monday in the NXIVM sex-cult case.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that’s why I am pleading guilty today,” said a choked up Mack, who admitted to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of racketeering.

Prosecutors allege that NXIVM, an Albany-area organization that offered costly self-help classes, contained a secretive sect called DOS that “operated with levels of women ‘slaves’ headed by ‘masters.’”

After Mack’s arrest last year, prosecutors said that she served as a “master” under NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, recruited slaves, and “directly or implicitly required her slaves … to engage in sexual activity with Raniere.”

“I’m very sorry for the victims of this case,” the Smallville actress said. “I’m very sorry for who I’ve hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”

Raniere, who is charged with sex trafficking and possessing child pornography, allegedly gave Mack “financial and other benefits” in exchange for her recruitment efforts, prosecutors say.

The proceeding came in the wake of recent courthouse theatrics and ongoing suspicion that Mack would take a plea before trial.

Last week, Mack and Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman, who is also charged in the case, had a gushing BFF-esque reunion, with long hugs and cheek kisses before a proceeding in the case.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis decided during this proceeding to keep jurors’ names secret, including after the trial, and “partially sequester” them, which means they will be transported to and from the courthouse by U.S. Marshals on trial days.

Garaufis’s decision was shocking, considering this level of anonymity is typically reserved for dangerous defendants, such as Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, not wayward stars and heiresses.

The week before, Bronfman nearly fainted in court after it was revealed that celebrity lawyer–cum–accused fraudster Michael Avenatti had negotiated with prosecutors for her.

This is a developing story.

