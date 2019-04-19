Oof, This Andrew Garfield Interview Is a Lot

Andrew Garfield. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield has always been a Deep Thinker: about nudity (“I love being in touch with nature and my own nature”), fasting (“there’s something about … being empty enough to allow the spirit in”), and about being a gay man “without the physical act.” (Yikes?) And now, in a new Twitter Q&A on IMDb, Garfield has shared some of his newest ruminations about love and the nuclear family.

While Garfield’s new film, Under the Silver Lake, is a neo-noir mystery in which he plays a disenchanted man attempting to find a vanished woman, the philosopher-actor spent quite a bit of time during the Q&A on Thursday divulging his many thoughts on modern relationships, many of which clearly weigh on him. When asked by a Twitter fan about whether he believes in love at first sight, he replied, “I do believe in love at first sight, but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story.”

Okay, sure, one can hold both of those convictions. Though Garfield must feel slightly conflicted, as he also thinks “the modern notion of romantic love is seriously misguided and it creates a lot of problems in our modern world.”

So, he believes one can fall in love under many circumstances, but that the modern perception of love is harmful. Uh-huh. Got it!

Garfield also weighed in on the nuclear family unit:

“I believe that we need to reevaluate this idea that we have of the nuclear family, this idea that we have of two-point-four children, this idea we have that it’s Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve,” he said. “I believe it’s possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us.”

And yet, when asked what his dream role would be, Garfield responded — and he acknowledged that this was a “cheesy response” — “a father to a child, in real life not just in fictional films.” Okay!

