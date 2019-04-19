Pitch Perfect Co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Have Split Up

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin. Photo: 2018 Getty Images

After a little more than two years of marriage, Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp, 36, and Skylar Astin, 31, have split up.

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” Camp’s rep told “Page Six” as the couple’s joint statement. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

In 2012, the couple met while filming the music-comedy Pitch Perfect, in which Camp played an uptight co-leader of an all-female a cappella singer group. Her character prohibited her fellow singers from getting romantically involved with anyone in the all-male a cappella group on campus — to which Astin’s character belonged. Though their characters didn’t get together in the movie — he was the love interest of Anna Kendrick’s character — they started dating in June 2013.

When Astin asked her out, Camp was initially apprehensive, as they were both already in complex romantic situations. As she told Glamour in 2014, “He was dating somebody, and I had been through [a divorce] and he was like, ‘Do you want to go on a date?’ I remember thinking, well, he’s younger than me.” But Camp ultimately decided to go for it, and the rest was history: In January 2016, they got engaged, and that September, they married on the California coast.

Per ET, it appears that the now-former couple has already unfollowed each other on social media, with the last Instagram photo of the couple together dating back to New Year’s Eve, when Astin posted a picture of them cuddling. Furthermore, their $2.6 million Los Angeles estate has been listed on Zillow for nearly three weeks, “Page Six” reports.

Please respect our privacy as we listen to a cappella versions of breakup songs at this time.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.