‘Soho Grifter’ Anna Sorokin Found Guilty

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

The summer of scam has yielded a long season of legal judgment, and Anna Sorokin, a.k.a the “Soho Grifter,” is its latest subject.

Known to her Manhattan associates and personal piggy banks as Anna Delvey, 28-year-old Sorokin was convicted on Thursday of several charges including grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services, the New York Times reports. Sorokin was found guilty of stealing more than $200,000. Some of the charges against her didn’t stick, such as an attempted grand larceny in the first degree concerning her seeking out a $22 million loan, and an accusation that she’d stolen the $60,000 a (former?) friend used to pay for her trip to Morocco.

Sorokin reportedly was born in Russia and in 2007 moved to Germany where her father runs a heating and cooling business. In 2014, after interning in Paris for Purple magazine, she moved to New York City and convinced loads of rich people that she was a German heiress with a trust fund valued at some €60 million. Facing an actual dearth of funds, she turned to trickery, a fretfully simple proposition among moneyed Manhattanites. Per the Times:

“She forged financial statements and lied about her family and her name, evidence at the trial showed. She even made up a fictional accountant and a fake financial adviser with email addresses that were traced back to Ms. Sorokin, prosecutors said. Whenever discussions about money would arise, she would vow to wire funds from her account in Germany. Yet no money was ever transferred.”

Sentencing is expected to convene on May 9. Sorokin reportedly faces up to 15 years in prison for the second-degree grand larceny charge.

