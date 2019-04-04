The cast of Queer Eye, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo: @SpeakerPelosi/Twitter

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is beloved. Queer Eye is a hit show. Therefore, when photos emerged on Twitter of members of the Fab Five strolling through Capitol Hill with the progressive freshman, the internet collectively lost its mind, demanding to know how this dream collab had come to be.

On Thursday, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France got a tour of the building from Ocasio-Cortez herself, who took them around to meet other representatives and ushered them into Nancy Pelosi’s office. While the exact details of what they discussed in that room are not known to the public, the Queer Eye cast was apparently getting into everything from the Violence Against Women Act to ending U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen with lawmakers. They also, seemingly primarily, discussed the need to pass the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on one’s sexual orientation or gender.

But many people on Twitter didn’t get so far as to inquire about the specifics of the cast’s discussions with representatives — they were too focused on how chic Van Ness looked in his pleated watercolor A.L.C. midi skirt next to Ocasio-Cortez, who donned an incredible hot-pink pantsuit. And, both during and after the visit, reporters and the cast members flooded their social-media accounts with photos, captioned with endearing, heartfelt messages.

“Never been more proud,” Van Ness wrote alongside his Instagram of the meeting. Berk, who was equally excited, tweeted alongside a selfie, “I’m SCREAMING! Are you screaming?!”

Porowski talked policy in his Instagram with Ocasio-Cortez, writing that while both of them used to work as waiters, “today, one of [them] is championing for The Violence Against Women Act, ending the privatization of prisons, enacting gun-control policies and abolishing U.S Immigration and Customs enforcement, while the other regularly contemplates what kind of cheese to end the day with.”

“Guess who’s who!” he joked.

Clearly, AOC and Pelosi enjoyed the visit, too.

Thank you all for visiting me! You made my work day 🤗🌈💕 #QueerEye https://t.co/dWNEMJUXh3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

.@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want @RepAOC & me to fill in next. #Fab5 pic.twitter.com/THjnPSCFcR — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 4, 2019

Next stop … Ocasio-Cortez’s D.C. apartment?