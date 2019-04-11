Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Reportedly Broke Up … Again

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus, once upon a time. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Pour your iced coffee out: Ben Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus have reportedly broken up again.

That’s right, we’re sad to tell you that the iced coffee–loving on/off couple have switched back to the off position, according to People, thereby dashing our dreams of a spring and summer full of paparazzi pictures of the two of them running to Starbucks together.

Affleck, 46, and Shookus, 38, went public as a couple in July 2017 (though the exact timeline of their relationship is … iffy), and initially split in August 2018. They got back together earlier this year, but unfortunately for coffee shops everywhere, reportedly recently decided to split again. People notes that although the now-former couple attended the New York City premiere of Affleck’s new movie Triple Frontier together in early March, they haven’t been seen together since running errands in Los Angeles later that month.

A source told People that distance — Shookus lives in New York, while Affleck is based in L.A. — played a major role in the breakup:

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work. They really gave it another solid try.”

The source added that they will “always have love for each other.”

We hope they both find iced-coffee happiness again in their lives.

