14 Cheerful, Colorful Sneakers to Try for Spring

We’re in that weird transitional moment where it’s finally time to retire your winter boots but sandal weather still seems far off. Luckily, there’s a colorful crop of spring sneakers to fill the gap. They’re cheerful and bright enough to make you feel like you’re shifting into spring, even if you’re still wearing socks. Scroll down to shop our favorite new sneakers from Vans, Adidas, Nike, and more.

If You’re Into the Tie-Dye Trend

Vans Authentic Sneaker in Tie-Dye If you were keeping tabs on last year’s runway trends, the sudden explosion of tie-dye won’t surprise you. Here’s a subtle way to wear the trend without looking like a camp counselor. $60 at Need Supply Buy

If You’re Nostalgic for the ’80s

Reebok Classic Nylon Sneaker Back in the day, everyone had a pair of the Reebok classics. They’re even better in this turmeric shade. $65 at Nordstrom Buy

From a Cool New Collaboration

Converse x A$AP NAST Jack Purcell Chukka The latest product of A$AP Nast’s collaboration with Converse, these are springy but have an almost masculine edge. $100 at Converse Buy

If You’re Looking for Something New

Photo: Brown, Indya Tretorn Rawlins 2 Sneaker In a market that’s saturated with Nike and Adidas, Tretorn remains an underrated favorite among sneaker-heads. $75 at Zappos Buy

If You Love a Bold Neutral

Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low Raspberry-colored suede doesn’t immediately sound like a neutral, but these will work with almost any color palette. $100 at Nike Buy

The Best to Pair With Dresses

Chuck Taylor All Star Sasha High Top Sneakers with a floral dress remain as one of my tried-and-true spring uniforms, mainly because it’s extremely chic and easy. When choosing the right sneaker, you’ll want a pair that’s minimalist yet still interesting, like these updated Chuck Taylor high-tops with a slight platform sole. $70 at Converse Buy

A Dad Sneaker for Beginners

Adidas Red Temper Sneakers As popular as they remain, dad sneakers aren’t for everyone. If you’re trying to ease into the trend, may we recommend these? They have the basic chunky silhouette, but with an appealing, warm color palette. $133 at Farfetch Buy

For the Sustainably Minded

Veja Nova Sneakers Instead of adding another all-white sneaker to your collection, try one that includes an interesting splash of color. $85 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You’re Big on Animal Prints

Vault by Vans TH Style 138 LX Sneaker in Zebra Animal prints have been everywhere all winter, so it’s only natural to make the transition into spring with these. $120 at Need Supply Buy

If You’re Tired of Nike

Brandblack Sage Mesh Panel Sneakers Launched in 2012, Brandblack is an athletic brand making waves in the streetwear space. Their dad sneaker is one of the label’s signature pieces. $275 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Love Leopard Print

Nike Air Max 98 Leopard Trainers Leave it to Nike to create shoes that take on two of the year’s biggest trends — neon green and leopard. $175 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Love Scandi Style

Ganni Brooklyn Trainers Despite their clunky exterior, these Ganni sneakers have won endorsements from almost every Scandi-style Instagrammer. $290 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Anti-Dad Sneaker

Golden Goose White & Pink Lurex Star Superstar Sneakers If you’re a fan of Golden Goose’s deliberately worn aesthetic (it’s an acquired taste!) why not try this sparkly and terry cloth pair? $495 at Ssense Buy

The Fashion-Girl Sneaker

Photo: Luigi Fiano/Luigi Fiano Prada Allacciate Sneakers The Italian label’s popular Cloudbust sneakers are back again, but this time in a dreamy orange and peach palette. $750 at Moda Operandi Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.