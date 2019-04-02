14 Cheerful, Colorful Sneakers to Try for Spring

We’re in that weird transitional moment where it’s finally time to retire your winter boots but sandal weather still seems far off. Luckily, there’s a colorful crop of spring sneakers to fill the gap. They’re cheerful and bright enough to make you feel like you’re shifting into spring, even if you’re still wearing socks. Scroll down to shop our favorite new sneakers from Vans, Adidas, Nike, and more.
If You’re Into the Tie-Dye Trend
Vans Authentic Sneaker in Tie-Dye
If you were keeping tabs on last year’s runway trends, the sudden explosion of tie-dye won’t surprise you. Here’s a subtle way to wear the trend without looking like a camp counselor.
Sneakers with a floral dress remain as one of my tried-and-true spring uniforms, mainly because it’s extremely chic and easy. When choosing the right sneaker, you’ll want a pair that’s minimalist yet still interesting, like these updated Chuck Taylor high-tops with a slight platform sole.
As popular as they remain, dad sneakers aren’t for everyone. If you’re trying to ease into the trend, may we recommend these? They have the basic chunky silhouette, but with an appealing, warm color palette.