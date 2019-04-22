See the Dreamiest Dresses From Bridal Fashion Week

Photo: Courtesy of Vera Wang

The unofficial start to weddings season is still a few weeks away, but bridal fashion week just wrapped up. If you’re shopping for a dress or just enjoy gawking at pretty gowns, there are plenty of options for every bride. For fans of Meghan Markle’s simple yet elegant Givenchy creation, several designers offered their own interpretations. For something less traditional, jumpsuits and trousers are becoming even more popular. And for brides who want to make a dramatic entrance, there are a few stunning, over-the-top creations that your wedding guests are sure to remember.

Scroll ahead to see our favorites.

For the Fashion-Forward Bride: Oscar de la Renta

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim know how to make a dramatic gown, but they also cater to a cool woman who doesn’t want a traditional dress. Their latest collection featured flirty feather minis and swishy fringe-trimmed numbers, but the real standout was this trouser combo. With the dramatic bow in the back, who needs a train?

For the Meghan Markle Fan: Carolina Herrera

The duchess of Sussex would never get away with wearing such a low neckline, but that doesn’t mean you can’t. Creative director Wes Gordon created many stunning gowns for his second bridal season at the brand, but this modern interpretation of a classic, conservative silhouette was a hit.

For the Bride Who Loves Drama: Vera Wang

There’s no one more synonymous with memorable wedding gowns than Vera Wang, and her latest floral-filled collection was especially stunning. The layers of tulle coupled with oversize rosettes look like nothing else out there, and that’s precisely the point.

For the Minimalist Bride: Cushnie

Photo: Stockton Johnson

Did you save ten images of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s iconic Narciso Rodriguez gown? If so, you’ll love this Cushnie dress. It’s just as sleek and body-hugging, with an added train for drama.

For the Bride Who Likes Options: Anne Barge

The genius of this gown is that the skirt comes in two pieces. See the satin band at the waist? It unclasps and the voluminous gown transforms into a slinky number made for dancing.

For the Classic Bride: Jenny Yoo

If the idea of lace and rhinestones gives you anxiety, this sleek gown is the antidote. Add a chignon and dramatic earrings for a classic photo that you won’t regret in ten years’ time.

For the Bride Who Loves Millennial Pink: Eisen Stein

Photo: ©DAN AND CORINA LECCA/©DAN AND CORINA LECCA

Looking for something less traditional but still bridal? A pale-blush gown with delicate organza overlay will fit those requirements.

For the Bride Who Doesn’t Want Lace: Isabelle Armstrong

Photo: Randy Brooke/2019 Randy Brooke

Layers of accordion pleating are just as dramatic as lace and embroidery, and they look weightless.

For the Bride Who Wants a Jumpsuit: Halfpenny London

Photo: Benjamin Wheeler/Benjamin Wheeler

Comfortable yet striking, this jumpsuit would be ideal for a City Hall wedding followed by fun dance party.

For the Romantic Bride: Lela Rose

Photo: Taylor Jewell

With layers of lace, the high neck, and corset waist, this dress could be straight out of Pride and Prejudice — Mr. Darcy not included.

For the Bride Who Wants a Big Gown Moment: Galia Lahav

Consider this lacy mermaid number as the best of both worlds: the curve-hugging bodice is exceedingly flattering, while the flared skirt has all the drama you’d expect in a ball gown.

For Something Delicate: Reem Acra

Dreamy, delicate, and especially stunning for a summer affair.

For the Fairy-Tale Bride: Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier can do a classic lacy gown like no one else, but her foray into softer, floral dresses really stood out this season. Now all you need is a fancy Tuscany estate.

For the Bride Who Doesn’t Want White: Phuong My

Photo: Sebastian Graetz

Red is an especially striking color, and it represents good fortune in many East Asian cultures.

For the Retro-Inspired Bride: Temperley

The elaborately beaded back is asking for an updo … and a Great Gatsby–themed party to match.

For the Sexy Bride: Elizabeth Fillmore

Naked dresses are still popular, and if you want something that’s not quite as revealing, this one is a great choice. With the sheer skirt and cutouts at the waist, you’ll flash just enough skin.

For the Mod Bride: Viktor & Rolf

Photo: KVC

Viktor & Rolf aren’t afraid to go big with their gowns (see their meme-able couture dresses), but this sleek number stood out. The illusion netting across the chest coupled with a line of bows dotting the back have a sweet, retro feel — especially when paired with a short veil.

For the Bride Who Loves Lace: Naeem Khan

Layers upon layers make for a dreamy, glamorous gown that’ll look equally stunning decades from now.