You’ll Be Wearing Beyoncé Sneakers Soon

In an era of exciting collaborations between brands and stars, Beyoncé has been missing from the lineup. But on Thursday, the pop star and Adidas announced a “multi-layered partnership”, which will feature a relaunch of her Ivy Park clothing line and original product releases from the brand. Soon, you’ll be able to wear footwear created under the direction of Beyoncé herself.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a press release. “[A]didas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

As a creative partner with Adidas, Beyoncé will have a part in designing footwear and apparel with the brand, as well as other collaborative projects. The brand and the artist will work to create “a unique purpose-driven program focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders.”

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016, originally in partnership with Topshop. But she became the sole owner of Ivy Park last year, when Topshop owner Sir Philip Green was accused of racist and sexually inappropriate behavior., according to the New York Times. The relaunch under Adidas will still respect Beyoncé’s “ownership of her company which continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand,” according to the press release.

“Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” said Adidas board member Eric Liedtke.