What Do We Want From the Black Hole?

There she is. Photo: Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration/National Science Foundation

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, we (on Earth) all saw the first-ever picture of a black hole (in space, I think). Cool!

There it is, up there. The hole, that’s black. This huge, dark, gaping void is over 50 million light years away and contains the same mass as 6.5 billion suns. Also cool!

“Stars, planets, gas, and dust — not even light escapes the monster’s grasp once it crosses a threshold called the event horizon,” National Geographic explained about the monster hole.

Meanwhile, in another void (Twitter), users responded the way you would expect people to respond when they come face to face with an enormous, all-consuming hole — excitement, fear, confusion. Arousal.

Some wanted to disappear into its darkness:

take me, black hole, into your desolate void https://t.co/pYjjSdbWrn — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) April 10, 2019

This is hype, black hole take me I’m ready to go from this stupid earth planet and explore you https://t.co/Et0iXDs3QK — maggs (@maggysd) April 10, 2019

Some thought it deserved a better quality picture:

used Photoshop's shake reduction filter on the Black Hole photo and was amazed by the result#EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/RLBPyuIx3T — Paul Scott Canavan (@abigbat) April 10, 2019

Some… wanted to Do It?

I'm ready to not only fuck but worship the black hole — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) April 10, 2019

the sad thing is that a black hole sucks in all light so it'll never know how many people want to fuck it :( pic.twitter.com/A5GGofCCFB — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) April 10, 2019

Look, I understand all of this excitement. This image is incredible. It is the result of years of work by hundreds of scientists around the globe. It’s not just a picture of a black hole, it’s a picture of what human ingenuity, and international cooperation can accomplish. It’s an image capable of making us feel both impossibly small and infinite at the same time, a reminder that we are, all of us, nothing more than tiny lumps of stardust. As Shep Doeleman of the Harvard-Smithsonian Institute for Astrophysics said at today’s announcement, “We have seen what we thought was unseeable.”

I get all of that. But please … let’s not let ourselves get swept up in the enthusiasm, and forget what really matters here: Whether or not, in the whole vast, cold, infinite expanse of universe — that’s full of us, and our loved ones, and rocks, and this enormous black hole — anyone has made the joke, “Black hole? More like butthole.”

was not disappointed pic.twitter.com/LwFWf8arPa — Madeleine Aggeler 💅 (@mmaggeler) April 10, 2019

Oh, they have. Good.

