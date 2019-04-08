Blue Ivy Makes an Adorable Cameo in Beyoncé’s Homecoming Teaser

Beyoncé. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

There’s a lot to look forward to in Netflix’s upcoming documentary Homecoming about Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance — mainly, the “intimate look” into the history-making set, which will obviously show quite a bit of never-before-seen video of the preparation. But also … the footage of her incredibly cute kids.

On Monday, Netflix dropped its anticipated teaser for the documentary, which notably and adorably featured cameos of Blue Ivy, Sir Carter, and Rumi. In the shot where Bey and her dancers are practicing their chair choreography, Blue Ivy sits front and center, where she whips her hair in sync with all the other dancers. Just seconds later, in a separate shot, Beyoncé kisses and cuddles Rumi and Sir Carter, whom we don’t often get to see.

And per Netflix’s announcement, it seems like there’ll be more where that came from.

An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL — Netflix US (@netflix) April 8, 2019

“‘Homecoming’ presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities,” it reads. “Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

And to think, just two years ago, we were all devastated when Beyoncé had to drop out of headlining the 2017 festival, “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months,” as she was pregnant with Sir and Rumi Carter. If only we had known what future Coachellas had in store.

