Britney Spears has checked herself into a mental health facility for 30 days, according to a report by TMZ. The news comes after Spears announced in January that she would not be performing her new show “Domination,” so that she could care for her sick father. In a January 2 Instagram post, Britney detailed her father Jamie’s serious health issues.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” she wrote. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

According to TMZ, Jamie Spears has undergone two surgeries following his colon rupturing. E! News reported that Britney’s father showed positive signs of recovery following his first operation, but then his health declined again, prompting his second operation and Britney’s reported check-in to a mental health facility.

Britney and her father have a very close relationship. In 2008, while she was in a psychiatric hospital following months of public turmoil, her family — primarily her father — sought a court order to make decisions on her behalf. Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew Wallet were named co-conservators. It was a deal that was initially supposed to last a weekend, but for the last 11 years, her father has kept the role.

On Wednesday, hours before it was reported that Britney would be checking herself into a facility, she posted an image on Instagram that said, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Soul.” The quote was accompanied with the caption, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’”

A anonymous source told People that, while Britney is taking her father’s illness very hard, there’s nothing else going on that is affecting her decision to take time to care for herself.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her. He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well,” the source told People. “They’re so close, and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”