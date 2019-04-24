Britney Spears Speaks Out to Let Us Know ‘All Is Well’

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Less than a month after checking into a mental-health facility, Britney Spears posted an Instagram video to reassure her fans. “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” she is seen saying in the video. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.” Spears had previously canceled her Las Vegas residency to care for her ailing father. She further elaborated on why she was posting now, saying that her family and her team have been receiving death threats, and that there are fake emails floating around that were crafted by her former manager Sam Lufti years ago, though it’s unclear what those emails purportedly say. “Your love and dedication is amazing,” she wrote at the end of her post. “[B]ut what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.” So there you have it: Leave Britney alone!