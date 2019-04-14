Cluster
Brooklyn Record Exchange, founded by the owners of Greenpoint’s Co-Op 87 and New York–based indie label Mexican Summer, has joined East Williamsburg’s vinyl district.
1. Brooklyn Record Exchange (599 Johnson Ave., Ste. 1): Disco, post-punk, New Wave, jazz, rock, and soul, including Bob Marley’s Natty Dread ($15), Otis Redding’s Love Man ($25), and Willie Hutch’s Ode to My Lady ($8).
2. Human Head Records (168 Johnson Ave.): DJ Center’s Disco É Cultura($15), Da Chick’s Call Me Foxy ($10), A Bunch of Dead People’s Your Eternal Reward ($10).
3. Material World Records & Tapes (184 Noll St.): Japanese Girl, by Akiko Yano ($34); Never Let You Drift Away, by Supercrush ($16); Baptized in Space, by Blu Anxxiety ($8).
4. Superior Elevation Records (100 White St.): “Estranger” limited-edition flexi-disc 45 ($8), Benedek & Noble 12-inch ($15).
2x2: Indoor Fountains
Liquid ASMR.
Squarish
Not stone color: Terra-cotta Comb, $295 at lily-clark.com.
Stone color: Sandstone Cascade Tires Lighted, $203 at homedepot.com.
Roundish
Not stone color: Pivot Limited Edition, $29,500 at bower-studios.com.
Stone color: Ternary, $299 at potterybarn.com.
Urban Export
Sofia Ciucchi, CEO of beloved Italian leather-goods line Il Bisonte, has opened the brand’s first U.S. location (381 Bleecker St.).
“Our first store opened in the early ’70s in a 17th-century palazzo in Florence. In the ’80s, we opened in Paris. Next was Japan, and now New York. It’s the same as the others in many ways — lacquered shelves to juxtapose the beautiful leather of our bags, like our cowhide tote ($820) — but different, too: In the New York store, we’ll have an atelier where owners of Il Bisonte products can come get their vintage wares fixed up. We’ll have a craftsman from Florence there to perform the repairs on the exact type of sewing machine we have at our industrial plant in Italy. The craftsman can’t stay forever; he’ll go back to Florence and a New York–based craftsman will take over.”
Moving In
This month, Neely Powell, CEO of Charleston Shoe Co., will open three New York locations.
“In Soho (172 Spring St.), I bet our Monterey ($100), which The Strategist called a cool-grandma sandal, will do really well. Uptown (1393 Sixth Ave.), I imagine we’ll sell lots of our faux-espadrille wedges ($135) — lots of tourists up there. In the Hamptons (12 Jobs Ln.), I bet the Seabrook ($90) will kill. It’s real beachy-looking.”
Three in One
Later this spring, DevaCurl co-founder Lorraine Massey will open a salon called Spiral (x,y,z) with workshops for curly-haired kids, pre-haircut consults, and movie nights (137 W. Broadway).
CUT: A pre-visit phone consultation; haircuts by Massey or another member of the team, each of whom is expert in cutting wavy, Botticelli, corkscrew fractal, or micro-spiral hair types (from $150); individualized conditioning treatments (from $75); single-process coloring ($135).
LEARN: “Sunday school,” where stylists teach proper curl upkeep to kids ages 6 to 15 and parents with curly-haired babies ($95); classes for beginner and advanced curl stylists to learn Massey’s patented dry hair-cutting technique ($995).
HANG: Screenings, installations, and “curly karaoke,” where lyrics will be replaced with the word curl.
Top Five
Husband-and-wife duo David Seth Moltz and Kavi Moltz, founders of small-batch fragrance line D.S. & Durga (255 Mulberry St.), talk their favorite tumbleweed perfume and eucalyptus car freshener.
“Our Rose Atlantic body lotion ($60) smells like a New England beach rose, very salty and fresh. And there is not a single nasty ingredient in there.”
“We’re selling David’s band’s record ($78); it’s called Hiko Men. It comes with six perfumes that help listeners sort of enter the landscape of the music.”
“The 85 Diesel candle ($65) is based on the scent of our vintage Mercedes-Benz. It smells like tanned leather and gasoline. It’s a badass fragrance.”
“Cowboy Grass perfume ($260), one of our best sellers, smells of tumbleweeds, of the open plains of the West. I’ve heard that David Beckham wears it.”
“You’re meant to hang this in your car like an air freshener ($10). This one’s scent is called Big Sur After Rain; it smells powerfully like fresh eucalyptus.”
*This article appears in the April 15, 2019, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!