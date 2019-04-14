C l u s t e r

Brooklyn Record Exchange, founded by the owners of Greenpoint’s Co-Op 87 and New York–based indie label Mexican Summer, has joined East Williamsburg’s vinyl district.

Photo: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors/Maxwell Schiano

1. Brooklyn Record Exchange (599 Johnson Ave., Ste. 1): Disco, post-punk, New Wave, jazz, rock, and soul, including Bob Marley’s Natty Dread ($15), Otis Redding’s Love Man ($25), and Willie Hutch’s Ode to My Lady ($8).

2. Human Head Records (168 Johnson Ave.): DJ Center’s Disco É Cultura($15), Da Chick’s Call Me Foxy ($10), A Bunch of Dead People’s Your Eternal Reward ($10).

3. Material World Records & Tapes (184 Noll St.): Japanese Girl, by Akiko Yano ($34); Never Let You Drift Away, by Supercrush ($16); Baptized in Space, by Blu Anxxiety ($8).

4. Superior Elevation Records (100 White St.): “Estranger” limited-edition flexi-disc 45 ($8), Benedek & Noble 12-inch ($15).