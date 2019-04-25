Bruce Springsteen Is Wearing Your Office Look

Photo: Danny Clinch Photography 2019/Shore Fire Media

If your office is anything like mine, then it’s freezing year-round. First in winter, because it’s winter, and then even colder starting in April, when the air conditioning is set to approximately the same temperature as your average meat locker. To cope with the punishing Tundra, you may have a desk blanket, several sweaters stuffed in a drawer, or my personal favorite: a jacket layered on top of another jacket.

Bruce Springsteen opted for the latter when announcing his new album Western Stars — 13 tracks that “encompass a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope” (damn) — which is out June 14. The Boss — who, over the course of his lifetime, has usually been photographed in a tight T-shirt or altogether shirtless — is seen wearing a denim jacket with a suede shearling jacket thrown on over that.

Is he chilly? Is he wondering why he’s wearing so many necklaces? Is he pondering themes of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope? We may never know the inside of his mind here, but one thing’s for sure: Bruce Springsteen has never stepped foot inside an office.

