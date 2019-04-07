All the Stars Attended Marc Jacobs’ Wedding Reception

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco. Photo: JACKSON LEE 212-256-1267/GC Images

Marc Jacobs and his longtime partner Char Defrancesco got married on Saturday, after a year-long engagement. Their ceremony was private and intimate, according to People. But their reception was quite the opposite. The couple hosted their reception at The Grill in New York City, and the event was attended by everyone. Rachel Zoe, the Hadid sisters, Mya, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil’ Kim, Naomi Campbell, Rita Ora, Frank Ocean, Luka Sabbat, Chloe Sevigny, and Anna Wintour were all in attendance.

Defrancesco and Jacobs have been dating since 2015. To propose, Jacobs hired a flash mob to perform Prince’s “Kiss” at a Chipotle — Defrancesco’s favorite restaurant. Last year, Jacobs told People that the couple wanted their wedding reception to be “festive and a night we can all be with the people we love.”

Jacobs shared several Instagram posts related to the event on Saturday, including his pre-wedding prep, shoe selection, and detail shots of his wedding outfit.

“One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins,” Jacobs wrote in his last post of the day, showing off the matching gifts that Prada and Miu Miu design director Fabio Zambernardi gave to Defrancesco and Jacobs. The couple wore the pins for the ceremony. “Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity.”

Instagram stories from the night, reposted by Jacobs, show a lavish reception at the Grill, with lots of glittering chandeliers, music, and of course, a star-studded list of impeccably dressed guests.

