Chanel Brings the Riviera to Barneys New York

Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel

Few beaches are quite as glamorous as the fake one Chanel constructed for its spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection. Pamela Anderson was there, beach balls were turned into mini-bags, and models went barefoot, carrying their Chanel slides casually. Chanel has deigned to bring a little bit of that glamour to New York, several months before Barneys’ clientele start decamping to the Hamptons. The brand has opened an in-store boutique at Barneys New York, complete with four windows dedicated to the beachy collection. It’s also the first time Barneys customers have been able to shop Chanel in-store.

The collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, includes brightly colored tweed (obviously), umbrella-printed chiffon dresses, and lots of straw hats. The four windows include a backdrop of sand dunes in different bright colors. Suddenly, summer feels a little bit closer.

Clockwise from top left: Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: COPYRIGHT OWNED BY TOM SIBLEY PH/USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION PROHIBITED tom@tomsibley.com Clockwise from top left: Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: COPYRIGHT ... more Clockwise from top left: Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: TOM SIBLEY/Courtesy of Chanel Photo: COPYRIGHT OWNED BY TOM SIBLEY PH/USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION PROHIBITED tom@tomsibley.com

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.