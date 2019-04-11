Cartier Hosted a Bunch of Beautiful People in Paris

Sofia Coppola, Rami Malek, and Lucy Boynton. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Following the launch of its new jewelry signature collection, Clash de Cartier, the French brand hosted a blowout dinner and party in Paris on Wednesday night.

As the Clash de Cartier name implies, the collection itself brings opposites together by combining tough embellishments like studs and beads with delicate fine jewelry. The campaign is set to rock and roll music, specifically Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself,” as models punch and karate-chop their jewelry-clad hands in the air.

In this spirit, the Clash de Cartier party included an eclectic guest list: Tilda Swinton rubbed shoulders with Troye Sivan, plus Jake Gyllenhaal, Rami Malek, Sofia Coppola, Monica Bellucci, and Claire Foy. There was lots of dancing to be had, and to top it all off, Billy Idol himself did a surprise performance.

Below, a peek inside the event.

Haider Ackermann and Tilda Swinton. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Troye Sivan. Photo: Francois Goize/Courtesy of Cartier

Maria Bellucci. Photo: Francois Goize/Courtesy of Cartier

Jake Gyllenhaal. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Beth Ditto. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Billy Idol. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Claire Foy. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Letitia Wright. Photo: Courtesy of Cartier