Coach Made a Podcast

Photo: ALYSSA GREENBERG/Coach

Yes, we’re living in the golden age of podcasts and brands are getting in on the game too. Coach is the latest to start their own and it’ll be called, Dream It Real.

The weekly series is hosted by writer and editor Heben Nigatu and will feature celebrity guests. The first three lined up are actress and singer Selena Gomez, actor Michael B. Jordan, and Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams. “Our goal is to continue our commitment to empowering young people, and to provide a platform where they can simply be themselves and find the confidence they need to create the world they envision,” said Carlos Becil, global chief marketing officer of Coach, in a statement.

In the debut episode available tomorrow, Selena Gomez speaks on authenticity including her thoughts on social media and self-acceptance, her collaboration with Cardi B., and her upcoming album. Dream It Real will be released weekly on Wednesdays and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and other channels. Keep scrolling to watch a teaser video.