Coach’s Dinosaur Mascot Is Getting Her Own Pop-Up Store

There’s a cute Tyrannosaurus rex on all of the clothes in Coach’s newly opened Soho pop-up store — it’s a T. rex named Rexy, and she’s a beloved mascot for the brand. Created in 2015, the reptile has been on everything from sweatshirts to beanies to wallets, but this is the first time she’s had a devoted store. The new line has an expanded selection with prices that range from $25 for little shoelace patches to $795 for a cozy, pearl-embellished cable-knit sweater. Consider yourself a grown-up with a kid inside that will always love dinosaurs? Or maybe you’re just into fun, cutesy accents? Then head over to the store.

The pop-up is open at 143 Prince Street until June 15. Not in New York? You can also shop it online, where you’ll also find an entire comic strip devoted to Rexy.

Scroll to shop some of our favorite pieces.

