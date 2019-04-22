Ariana Grande wasn’t going to bring out a guest for her second weekend headlining Coachella, having been there done that with NSYNC, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and Ma$e just last week. But, hey, Justin Bieber just so happened to be in the area and they just so happen to share a manager, so what’s one little casual appearance gonna hurt? Despite having just announced a hiatus from music to work out some issues — repressed child star stuff, the usual — Biebs took the stage for the first time in two years to perform “Sorry” during Ari’s set. (He’d previously cut his Purpose World Tour short in 2017 to do some soul-searching; just before that, he also came through for Ari to perform at her One Love Manchester benefit show following the terrorist attack at her concert there.)

It was Resurrection Sunday and, would you look at that, Biebs too had risen! But, admittedly, he was a little rusty getting back up there. “I had to get my groove back … get my swag back,” he told the crowd after his one-song cameo, explaining it was all so unplanned that even his “fly” Coachella lewk was merely a coincidence. (As were his other sightings with wifey Hailey Bieber at the festival throughout the weekend, surely.) He later chased Ari around the stage just to let her know how awesome she is, then left Coachella with the mother of all teasers: “And, by the way … album coming soon.” A true Easter miracle!

Fan taken video of Justin onstage with Ariana Grande at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (April 21) pic.twitter.com/5RHzzwDJLW — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) April 22, 2019