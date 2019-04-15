Ariana Grande Reunited NSYNC (Minus JT) at Coachella for ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’

It was Coachella 2019’s worst-kept secret, but you’ll have to forgive Ariana Grande — she’s only been waiting 25 years to let this cat out of the bag. “I’ve been rehearsing my entire motherfucking life for this moment. Coachella, NSYNC!” she announced, reuniting four out of five members of her favorite boy band during her headlining set on Sunday night. Justin Timberlake was a no-show (he’d previously been set to headline, but reportedly had to cancel due to scheduling conflicts), but no matter: Ari’s their new fifth member now. She joined the group after performing a remixed version of her NSYNC-sampling “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” with them for an Ari-fied version of their classic “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” absolutely nailing the original choreography alongside JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, who later personally carried Ari back to the stage in his arms. “We’ll be back,” Chasez later teased of NSYNC’s future. Your move, JT!

