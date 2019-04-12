Remember Coachella’s Glory Days?

Cameron Diaz. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

It is, yet again, that time of year, when swarms of people who have not yet realized they’re maybe too old for music festivals pack their airiest minidresses and accessories that are potentially culturally inappropriate, and head to the California desert, where they’ll get the incredible opportunity to listen to some of today’s top artists while dancing up against a million other sweaty hot people. That’s right, baby: It’s Coachella.

Because we don’t yet have any incredible weekend drama to pore over, ahead of the rowdy weekend, we’re instead looking back on Coachellas past, when Cameron Diaz wore tube tops and Beyoncé danced in the crowd with a Red Bull and Paris Hilton looked extremely Paris Hilton. To think we were all once so young!

Some celebrity highlights from Coachellas past:

Hillary Duff and Camilla Belle. Photo: Splash News

Zoe Kravitz and Alexander Wang. Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for H&M

Rihanna. Photo: Christopher Polk/2012 Getty Images

Diane Kruger. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Christopher Polk/2012 Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jared Leto. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/2014 Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tony Hawk. Photo: Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Michael Buckner/2012 Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Danny DeVito, producer Lou Adler, and his son Oscar. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Beyoncé. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jay-Z and Ira Tuton of Yeasayer. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

