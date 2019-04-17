Denver Schools Close Due to Threat Posed by ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Woman

Columbine High School. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver-area schools are closed on Wednesday due to a serious threat posed by an “extremely dangerous” woman who’s “infatuated” with the Columbine mass shooting, authorities say.

Just days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, police have launched what an FBI official has called a “massive manhunt” for 18-year-old Sol Pais, who authorities say traveled from Miami to Colorado on Monday with harmful intentions. Per law enforcement, Pais is armed and obsessed with the school shooting, and has made a “credible threat,” though not “isolated to one school or individual.” Therefore, more than a dozen schools went on lockdown on Tuesday, and nearly 20 school districts — including Jefferson County Public Schools, in which Columbine falls — are closed today.

“We consider her to be a credible threat — certainly to the community and, potentially, to schools,” Dean Phillips, the special agent in charge of the local FBI office, said of Pais. “Because of her comments and her actions, because of her travel here to the state, because of her procurement of a weapon immediately upon arriving here.”

The @FBIDenver & JCSO are asking for the public’s help regarding a potential credible threat. Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado & made threats. She is armed & considered to be extremely dangerous 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2x5iwddsMp — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 16, 2019

He continued: “This has become a massive manhunt.”

Per authorities, Pais was last seen on Monday in Jefferson County, just west of Denver, after she purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. At that time, she was reportedly wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants, and black boots, and is approximately five-foot-five.

This type of threat — directed at the site of a mass casualty, and often near the incident’s anniversary — is not unprecedented. At a briefing on Tuesday night, Jefferson County sheriff Jeff Shrader said, “It’s certainly not the first threat we’ve had that involves Columbine High School.” And, just last year, Sandy Hook had to evacuate due to a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of its tragic school shooting, in which 20 children and six adults were murdered.

This story will be updated as details emerge.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.