Right Now, the Trendiest Nail Polish Color Is ‘All of Them’

The question Buddy the Elf always asks upon answering the phone is an aggressive one. What’s your favorite color? First of all, there are so many colors, and it depends!!! This quandary is most evident at the nail salon, which might be why the multi-color, mix-and-match nail polish trend is thriving.
There are two ways to do a rainbow manicure: either each nail gets pained a wildly different color, or all five get different shades in one color family. It’s an inclusive look, ideal for both the sort of decisive person who enjoys reorganizing art supplies and the indecisive person who can never pick between comfortable Ballet Slippers and loud tangerine.
The finished effect seems tricky to re-create without having a background in color theory, but there are several easy ways to get the look:
- Instead of picking one polish, grab as many adjacent bottles as you can hold in two hands when at the nail salon.
- Buy a pre-packaged polish set and use every polish in one sitting.
- Snag one of those paint swatch color inspiration thingies from Lowe’s and match your polishes to whichever living room you’d want to live in.
- Look up the past five-ish Pantone Colors of the Year and assign one to each finger.
- Revisit the variety of hair colors Cardi B wore in September 2018 and paint your nails the same.
- Buy a box of any hard candy and copy the coatings.
- Look at a rainbow. Any kind.
Or just copy one of these.
If You Like Blues
If You Like Greens
If You Like Blues and Greens
If You Like Ballet Slippers
If You Like a Little Pop of Tomato
If You Liked Yeezy Season 6
If You Like Chanel
If You Like Regular Skittles
If You Prefer Tropical Skittles
If You’re Pumped to Dye Easter eggs
If You Like Good & Plenty’s
If You Prefer Jelly Beans
And If You Plan on Flipping People Off Later
