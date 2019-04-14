Dina Lohan’s Online Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Before They Ever Met

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu

Dina Lohan told the world (Celebrity Big Brother) about her online boyfriend of five years for the first time just a few months ago. She revealed that she had never met the guy, and everybody (us and Lindsay Lohan) had a lot questions. Who was this man? Is Dina getting catfished? Is this a safe situation? How did this happen?

Well, it doesn’t really matter anymore, because according to TMZ, Lohan’s boyfriend, Jesse Nadler, broke up with her before they could ever meet in real life.

“I can’t wait to tell you about this guy,” Lohan told Big Brother castmates about Nadler just a few months ago. “I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him.”

The couple was scheduled to meet in real life very soon — Lohan was going to fly out to San Francisco to visit him, according to Entertainment Tonight. But, Nadler told TMZ they broke up after a huge fight they had over one of his Facebook posts. According to Nadler, Lohan thought that a post promoting a book was about another woman, which he denied. Lohan allegedly wouldn’t apologize, and this caused Nadler to end things.

“She wouldn’t say ‘I’m sorry,’ even though she knew she was wrong,” Nadler told Entertainment Tonight. He said he would consider repairing the relationship if she apologized.

After Lohan revealed that she was dating a man the she never met or even video chatted with and people expressed concern for her, Nadler told TMZ that he would FaceTime Lohan (with his brand new iPhone) to prove that he wasn’t catfishing her. It’s unclear if that ever even happened — or if Nadler ever really intended to meet Lohan outside the realm of Facebook.

Dina Lohan has not publicly addressed the breakup.