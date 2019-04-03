Drunk Elephant Has a New Product

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Drunk Elephant, the “natural” brand behind all the cute little white-and-neon–colored product bottles you see popping up everywhere in Instagram “shelfies,” is dropping a new product: the Slaai Makeup Melting Butter Cleanser with Bamboo Booster. It’s a one-stop shop for your cleansing and exfoliating needs.

Cleansing balms are really having their moment in the sun. They’re like the millennial update to good old-fashioned cold creams: a rich salve to help to nourish skin while removing dirt and makeup. The nicest thing about a cleansing balm is probably that nourishing aspect, since sometimes it can feel like a traditional cleanser or makeup remover is really stripping skin. With a cleansing balm, you don’t even have to use a cotton pad, which can sometimes tug unnecessarily at delicate skin around your eyes. There are kiwi and strawberry extracts, baobab, Kalahari melon, mongongo, and Ximenia oils in the balm.

This Slaai Makeup Melting Butter is meant to be gently massaged into dry skin, then rinsed off with warm water, or wiped off with a damp washcloth or towel. The buttery texture of the balm is “activated” when you add water so that it rinses off clean. If you want to up the ante, you can add in the Bamboo Booster a few times a week, a tiny tube containing exfoliating granules which you can add into the cleanser to gently exfoliate your skin. It’s a great multi-use product that can help you stay on top of your skin care routine, especially while traveling, so you can, ahem “Slaai” all day.

