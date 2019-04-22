If Only Earth Knew How Much Celebrities Love Her

We humans do so many awful things to our planet every day (pollute, pump out greenhouse gases, tweet) that it’s easy to forget that the most important among us (celebrities) actually love Earth very much.
They especially love it once a year, on April 22 — Earth Day. Although Earth had been around for several years at that point, the first Earth Day didn’t take place until 1970, when Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson came up with the idea after witnessing the ravages of an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. Nelson and his fellow organizers chose April 22 because it fell between school’s spring break and final exams, and they wanted as many students as possible to participate. Over 20 million people are estimated to have participated in that first Earth Day, including several celebrities, like consumer-rights advocate Ralph Nader, philosopher Alan Watts, and poet Allen Ginsberg.
Now, nearly half a century later, celebrities are more enthusiastic about Earth than ever, and many marked the day by sharing pictures of themselves on Earth, so you know they’re serious about it. Some Earth fans include …
But perhaps even more significantly, this beautiful day was observed by the brands:
Do you think Earth knows how beloved she is by her most famous denizens? Or is she too busy melting to notice? Happy Earth Day.