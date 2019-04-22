If Only Earth Knew How Much Celebrities Love Her

Earth, loved. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

We humans do so many awful things to our planet every day (pollute, pump out greenhouse gases, tweet) that it’s easy to forget that the most important among us (celebrities) actually love Earth very much.

They especially love it once a year, on April 22 — Earth Day. Although Earth had been around for several years at that point, the first Earth Day didn’t take place until 1970, when Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson came up with the idea after witnessing the ravages of an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. Nelson and his fellow organizers chose April 22 because it fell between school’s spring break and final exams, and they wanted as many students as possible to participate. Over 20 million people are estimated to have participated in that first Earth Day, including several celebrities, like consumer-rights advocate Ralph Nader, philosopher Alan Watts, and poet Allen Ginsberg.

Now, nearly half a century later, celebrities are more enthusiastic about Earth than ever, and many marked the day by sharing pictures of themselves on Earth, so you know they’re serious about it. Some Earth fans include …

Ozzy Osbourne:

Doug the Pug:

I love u Earth 🌎 Happy #EarthDay! pic.twitter.com/AB6X7vfDxi — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) April 22, 2019

Albert Einstein, who is dead, but verified:

“The most beautiful gift of nature is that it gives one pleasure to look around and try to comprehend what we see.” — Albert Einstein, 1953 #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/mBwjuvNeqn — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) April 22, 2019

Reese Witherspoon, who is alive:

Spending time outside with this little explorer makes me feel so lucky to be on this gorgeous planet ! 💫Happy #EarthDay everyone. 🌎 Let’s protect mother nature today and every day! pic.twitter.com/Mpo7Rsp1P6 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) April 22, 2019

Kermit the Frog:

It may not be easy bein' green, but it sure is important. This #EarthDay, let's all lend a hand and do our part to make our home beautiful! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/TkWIXdgdca — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) April 22, 2019

William Shatner:

Happy #EarthDay Get your worlds on 🌏 🌍 🌎! 😉 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 22, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

The FOX show Gotham:

But perhaps even more significantly, this beautiful day was observed by the brands:

Happy #EarthDay! Say hi to Mother Nature for me, okay? Oh, and check out our Impossible Burger while you're at it. 🌱 🍔 pic.twitter.com/0EudjbWpnC — Wahlburgers (@Wahlburgers) April 22, 2019

Take today to appreciate all the great things our planet has given us…like dough, sauce, cheese and toppings. Happy #EarthDay! pic.twitter.com/hL9XPEBQdB — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) April 22, 2019

Writing love notes to mother earth 🌍 💚 On this very important day, we're launching HEART EARTH, our commitment to sustainability and future gens — including a big goal to make 100% of our denim water-friendly by 2022 https://t.co/naZWKf8GCw for more ways we're keeping it 💯 pic.twitter.com/EfQRlU8qxk — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) April 22, 2019

Do you think Earth knows how beloved she is by her most famous denizens? Or is she too busy melting to notice? Happy Earth Day.

