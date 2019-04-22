34 Pieces of Eco-Friendly Clothing for Every Occasion

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

When Emma Watson embarked upon her press tour for Beauty and the Beast and The Circle, she assembled an entirely eco-friendly wardrobe. Watching her document this process on Instagram, I felt both inspired and frustrated. Good for her, but what about the rest of us? I want to shop responsibly, but I don’t exactly have access to an eco-fashion consulting firm that can verify all of my choices.

The fashion industry can be shockingly wasteful and unethical. According to Business of Fashion, fashion is one of the most polluting industries, second only to oil. A study done by Dame Ellen MacArthur’s foundation in November revealed that the fashion industry produces more carbon emissions than international flights. In April, it will be five years since the Rana Plaza building collapse killed 1,200 workers in a factory in Bangladesh. In the years since, we’ve made some progress, but not much.

We know this, but it’s hard for sustainable fashion companies to break through the noise — or get past the stigma. One article about Watson and her mission kicked off like this: “Here’s a fun game to play: we talk sustainable fashion, and you try to stay awake through to the end of the sentence. Still there?”

Still, I made the New Year’s resolution to only buy sustainably made clothing for 2018. “Fast Fashion Free 2018” has a nice ring to it, but the challenges are immense. For example, although I love fashion, Louis Vuitton has yet to offer me custom-sustainably made dresses the way they did for Emma Watson. More practically, I had to think about finding everything I might need in a year — like, where would I buy socks?

But my biggest worry was whether I’d be able to find stuff I liked on a budget. Unfortunately, higher price points are just a fact when shopping sustainably (it’s the cost of doing business in an ethical way), but you can find plenty of good pieces around $100. With the help of researchers like Eco-Age and Project JUST (which sadly stopped publishing its “seals of approval” for brands in 2018), it is possible to find trustworthy brands selling everything from lingerie to tights to running shoes made from ocean trash. As for over-the-top statement pieces? There’s always vintage.

Obviously, the best way to shop responsibly is not to shop at all. But if you, too, would like start replacing your worn-out fast-fashion gear with more ethical purchases, read on for my full sustainably produced capsule wardrobe.

The Basics

Jungmaven Paige V-Neck This is the softest shirt I’ve ever owned. Jungmaven uses hemp (a low-impact material) and sometimes cotton in their shirts, which are made in the US.

Pact Shorty Socks 6-Pack Pact is kind of like the Target of the sustainability world. It’s where everyone gets their bare-bones basics, but with a clean conscience. It uses fair trade-certified factories and certified organic cotton. $25 at Pact Buy

Pact Featherweight Crew Neck Tee Another bonus point for Pact — a lot of sustainable clothing can be expensive. But this tee is just $14 and totally comparable to non-ethical ones.

Knickey Low-Rise Thong Not only my favorite sustainable underwear, but my favorite underwear I’ve ever owned. Knickey is a small New York brand that uses organic cotton and an organic supply chain that they’re happy to tell you about.

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra When it comes to athletic wear, Girlfriend Collective is my favorite. It uses a polyester made from recycled bottles, which is made in Taiwan and Vietnam (more about its factories here).

Baserange Set of Two Stretch-Bamboo Triangle Bras Oddly, I have not been able to find an underwire, sustainably made bra. But there are lots of good bralettes out there, like these bamboo Baserange ones.

Araks Antonia Cotton Bralette For fancier lingerie, Araks is a good stop. It is actually closed on Earth Day to show that the most sustainable thing is to not buy at all.

Bleusalt Sustainable Jogger I didn’t have a pair of sweatpants before these and I’m so glad these, made from sustainable Beechwood, are my first.

Alice Alexander Gloria Denim Culotte The sustainable fashion world (like the normal fashion world) is not as size-inclusive as it should be. However, Alice Alexander has a colorful, trendy collection of clothes ethically made in Philadelphia.

Kowtow Stage Pant Kowtow is an especially cool brand because it follows its supply chain from “seed to garment.” Everything from the recycled hemp buttons to the dyeing process is thought out.

Women’s Denim Skirt in Bone Everlane works with Saitex, one of the cleanest denim factories in the world, to make its denim.

Adidas By Stella McCartney X Parley for the Oceans The Run Performance Jacket Stella McCartney has long been a champion of sustainable design. Her collection for Adidas partnered with Parley for the Oceans to make an eye-catching workout jacket made from recycled ocean trash.

The Fun Stuff

Alice Alexander Mae Jumpsuit Everyone needs a jumpsuit — especially in teal.

Suistudio Cameron Suit You don’t have to sleep on the suiting trend! Suistudio (the female version of Suit Supply) doesn’t really advertise its sustainability that much, but their sustainability report shows a deep commitment nonetheless.

Arnsdorf Mira Trouser I love these bow-legged pants from Arnsdorf, an Australian brand. You can see who made them and where.

Photo: 19-01-25 ilianachernakova AM1 B6 Maggie Marilyn You Can Hold Your Own Dress Maggie Marilyn’s designs don’t read “sustainable” at first glance. There’s so much color and pattern! But don’t worry — it’s all made in New Zealand out of fine organic materials.

Alberta Ferretti It’s a Wonderful World Sweater Alberta Ferretti teamed up with Eco-Age to make a sustainable capsule collection. This whimsical sweater is made with recycled yarn, which will hopefully become an industry staple.

Elizabeth Suzann Clyde Jumpsuit in Cotton Canvas Elizabeth Suzann’s clothes are as natural as they come and made-to-order in Nashville. The jumpsuit, made from cotton canvas, looks like something a Brooklyn potter would wear.

Elizabeth Suzann Clyde Work Pant The brand also has a size-inclusive range.

Arnsdorf Greta Dress Look at the sleeves! A statement dress that will take you from summer weddings to winter soirees.

The Work Wardrobe

Eileen Fisher System Slim Stretch-Crepe Ankle Pants Eileen Fisher is practically synonymous with sustainable fashion that isn’t trend-driven.

Suistudio Dwight Beige Trench Coat If the goal of sustainable fashion is to wear it for years, this trench certainly qualifies.

Zero + Maria Cornejo Clio Ruched Off the Shoulder Top Maria Cornejo has been doing sustainability since before it was cool. If you’re looking for luxury with less guilt, she’s your designer.

Maggie Marilyn Little Bit Of Love Top A charming top with just enough style for the office.

Theory Good Linen Sleeveless Peplum Dress Theory’s second step toward sustainability is its Good Linen collection, a follow up to Good Wool. The classic dress would be great come summer.

Ralph Lauren Earth Polo To celebrate Earth Day Ralph Lauren released a polo made from recycled plastic bottles turned into polyester. Preppies, it’s your time to be green.

