Fenty Beauty Apologizes for Its “Geisha Chic” Highlighter

Less than a week after announcing the launch of a brand-new set of bronzers and expanded highlighter shades, Fenty Beauty has pulled one of its new products. The Killawatt Highlighter shade named “Geisha Chic” has been removed from all social media mentions as well as from the Fenty website.

The decision was made after multiple commenters and Reddit message boards noted an issue with the name. “Geisha chic? For a brand that wants to be all #woke and inclusive it’s…..yikes,” said an Instagram commenter. Another user left a comment on the Fenty Instagram post about the highlighter, noting that the name Geisha Chic fetishizes Japanese culture and contributes to the misuse of the term.

“I think it’s really important that you all rethink this name, as there is a long oppressive history of geisha culture and the fetishization of it is something people need to move away from,” she said.

Fenty Beauty responded to the comment via Instagram DM, stating: “We hear you, we have pulled the product until it can be renamed. We wanted to personally apologize. Thank you so much for educating us.”

The two other highlighters, Mo’ Hunny/Afternoon Snack and #PENNY4UTHOTS, remain available for purchase beginning April 5, and the third shade will be returning once a different name is chosen.

