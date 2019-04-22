Arya Stark Is All Grown Up

Gendry and Arya Stark on Game of Thrones. Photo: Courtesy of HBO

The sentence immediately following this one contains Game of Thrones spoilers. Arya Stark had sex with Gendry (a secret Baratheon) in last night’s episode, and we can’t say we saw that one coming.

The second installment of the final season — entitled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” — happened to be the 69th episode of the series, so it’s only appropriate that some extreme horniness occurred. The Night King and his army of the dead are approaching Winterfell, and everyone there is pretty sure they’re on the verge of certain death, but we found out last night that there are many different ways to handle that stress. Some got together for drinks, songs, incestuous revelations, and others for some banging before they and everyone they know presumably die.

Arya and Gendry have been friends since the early seasons of the show, when they were both — especially Arya — younger. But Arya isn’t a little kid anymore — a point driven home when, during their first interaction this episode, Arya hounds him for the weapon she requested and then throws daggers past his head. Even this part of the episode is a little horny. Gendry happens to be forging swords while glistening with sweat, his muscles rippling out from his dirty shirt. She looks him up and down as he forcefully hammers an axe into a tree stump. He’s impressed by her knife throwing. Seduction initiated.

Gendry and Arya Stark. Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Later, as many start to hide out in the crypt (where a bunch of people are hanging out so that they do not die, even though a crypt is typically where dead people are, but who am I to judge), Gendry gives Arya her new weapon, and she, in turn, starts asking him how many people he’s banged. (The answer is three). “We’re probably going to die soon,” Arya tells Gendry, walking closer to him. “I want to know what it’s like before that happens.” Then, they kiss passionately, she throws him down onto a bunch of sacks of who knows what, tells him to take his “own bloody pants off,” and they both strip down. They have sex!

Given that we have watched Arya (played by Maisie Williams) on the series since she was a little girl, it was a bit startling to see her get it on even though of course she’s murdered a ton of people and worn the faces of the dead, so it’s not as if she’s an innocent ingenue. Beyond that, Williams was 11 when she started playing the role of Arya and is now 22. Our sister publication Vulture points out that the character of Arya is probably 18 to 20 years old at this point. But still, in that moment, it finally hit us that Arya — who we still had idealized in our heads as the little girl who got her tiny sword from her “brother” Jon Snow — is all grown up and just as horny as the rest of us.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.