A Robe-Wearing Sophie Turner Toasts Arya’s Game of Thrones ‘Pussaayyyyyy’ Action

why is no one on my tl talking about miss sophie referring to gendry as an easter bunny hop hop hopping into that PUSSAY? pic.twitter.com/aA9budFhwz — maia (@maia419) April 22, 2019

Jesus has risen! And so has Gendry’s dick, which, in one of the best scenes so far in Game of Thrones’ final season, got to give Arya her most teenage moment yet. (She lost her virginity to a guy she clearly likes and respects, and the feeling is very much mutual.) Sophie Turner, a.k.a. Sansa, a.k.a. Maisie Williams’s Stark sister, was thrilled her V-card was punched in such tender fashion, a scene that doubled as the perfect holiday metaphor in her mind. “In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted to have a little storyline of a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that pussaayyyyyy,” she posted on Instagram, wine in hand. “And that’s the tea.” Sip carefully.