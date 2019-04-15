I’m Worried About Daenerys Targaryen

Photo: HBO

Daenerys Targaryen knows how to make an entrance.

On Sunday night’s premiere episode of Game of Thrones season eight, actress Emilia Clarke, a.k.a. the Mother of Dragons, the Unburnt, and Breaker of Chains (among other things), rode into Winterfell with her army of Unsullied, flanked by her curly haired lover and hot nephew Jon Snow. She looked proud and important, wearing that rich fur coat from last season. She is the queen, after all.

The residents of Winterfell, however, were not impressed. They looked up at Daenerys with deadpan disdain. No one cheered or swooned, or thanked her for trying to save them from the army of the dead. Instead, Lady Sansa Stark gave her side-eye so cold, it could’ve built its own wall.

There are a lot of reasons why The North doesn’t trust a blonde-haired Targaryen, but, not being well-versed in Westerosi lore, I couldn’t really tell you what they are. All I know is that Daenerys has ditched her desert crop tops for a luxe winter getup that is simply too fancy for Winterfell. She’s never been in a mud fight, and it shows. That white coat would get so dirty so fast, it’s giving me anxiety just thinking about it.

According to costume designer Michele Clapton, Daenerys’s intricately layered fur coat was inspired by the scales of her dragon babies, whom she took for a little spin with Jon Snow during the episode. (Because, in case you forgot, she and Jon Snow share the same dragon blood.)

Snow and his Northern people also wear fur shawls, but they look shabby and humble, like Ikea rugs painted black. (Which is exactly what they are.) Daenerys, on the other hand, looks like she just walked off the runway at Iceland Fashion Week.

“Dany is elevating her look to that of warrior queen,” Clapton told Vanity Fair last year on the subject of Daenerys’s statement coat. If she’s going to get in the trenches, though, and win the trust of Winterfell, she’s going to need some different outerwear.

