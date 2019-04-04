This Is How You Dress for a Game of Thrones Premiere

Gwendoline Christie. Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

The premiere of the eighth (and final!) season of Game of Thrones was held on Wednesday night in New York City. While some people may have been consumed by sightings of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), or wondering what might happen on the final season of the HBO hit, we were too blinded by the ethereal flames of actress Gwendoline Christie’s stunning gown to notice or even think about anything else.

Christie plays Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, a character that in my casual-viewing opinion is both good and cool. You may also recognize her from the latest Star Wars films, in which she plays Captain Phasma — though her character is always in space armor, so you don’t really get to actually see her. And on Wednesday night, Christie’s mind-bogglingly perfect dress from designer Iris van Herpen essentially took on the role of Mother of Dragons as the actress flung her arms up, revealing its breezy flame-esque qualities (in front of the flames of the Game of Thrones backdrop — how perfect). I mean, just look at it:

Gwendoline Christie. Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Now, we will admit, the design of the dress isn’t necessarily literally fire — it’s more abstract-looking, maybe. But against that backdrop, all we see are flames so powerful that we were metaphorically burned (in the best way) just looking at it. In fact, not since Rachel Weisz at the 2019 Oscars have we experienced a reaction so visceral just looking at a gown. This dress is just … we’re so sorry … on fire.

