Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the Icelandic strongman who plays Ser Gregor Clegane, a.k.a “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, is many things. He is six-foot-nine. He is more than 400 pounds. He is the winner of 2018’s World’s Strongest Man competition. He is the caretaker of a tiny Pomeranian puppy named Asterix. He is the husband of a small Canadian woman named Kelsey Morgan Henson. He is “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones.
He is also, of course, a human, and as such he needs sustenance. But how frequently does he need it, particularly when he is training for a strongman competition? Hmm. It’s an interesting question. The answer came to us today via “Page Six,” but please do not yet click on that link. That would be cheating. The link is there for citation purposes, so I repeat, do NOT yet click on the link. (You may click after you take the quiz.)
Think you know how frequently Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the Icelandic strongman who plays Ser Gregor Clegane, a.k.a “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, eats? Let’s see.
How Frequently Does Hafþór Björnsson Eat?
