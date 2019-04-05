Photo: Getty Images

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the Icelandic strongman who plays Ser Gregor Clegane, a.k.a “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, is many things. He is six-foot-nine. He is more than 400 pounds. He is the winner of 2018’s World’s Strongest Man competition. He is the caretaker of a tiny Pomeranian puppy named Asterix. He is the husband of a small Canadian woman named Kelsey Morgan Henson. He is “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones.

He is also, of course, a human, and as such he needs sustenance. But how frequently does he need it, particularly when he is training for a strongman competition? Hmm. It’s an interesting question. The answer came to us today via “Page Six,” but please do not yet click on that link. That would be cheating. The link is there for citation purposes, so I repeat, do NOT yet click on the link. (You may click after you take the quiz.)

Think you know how frequently Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the Icelandic strongman who plays Ser Gregor Clegane, a.k.a “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, eats? Let’s see.

How Frequently Does Hafþór Björnsson Eat? A difficult Game of Thrones quiz for superfans only. Okay, if you're so smart ... how often does Hafþór Björnsson, the actor who plays ‘The Mountain’ on Game of Thrones, have to eat? Every five minutes Every ten minutes Every 15 minutes Every 30 minutes Every 45 minutes Every hour Every hour and five minutes Every hour and ten minutes Every hour and 15 minutes Every hour and 45 minutes Every two hours Every two hours and five minutes Every two hours and ten minutes Every two hours and 15 minutes Every two hours and 45 minutes Every three hours Every three hours and five minutes Every three hours and ten minutes Every three hours and 15 minutes Every three hours and 30 minutes Every three hours and 45 minutes Every four hours Every four hours and five minutes Every four hours and ten minutes Every four hours and 15 minutes Every four hours and 30 minutes CORRECT! In an interview with "Page Six" Hafthor Björnsson said: “I have to eat every two hours to maintain myself.” WRONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!