The Rumored Spice Girls Hook-Up Is Getting Dramatic

Geri Halliwell. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Whatever happened between Geri Halliwell and Mel B may not have been “a big deal” to Mel B back in the day, but ever since Scary Spice opened up about the duo’s (rumored!) sexual fling, it has apparently become a sore spot for Ginger Spice.

Not even two weeks after fans started to joyously celebrate Mel B’s claim that she and Geri had hooked up (once!) during the group’s heyday — a relationship that many had longtime suspected — Geri has already begun to swiftly shut down all further speculation. In a statement given through her spokesman, published in USA Today, Geri claims that “what has been reported recently is simply not true.” What’s more, she says that the reignited rumors have “been very hurtful to her family.”

It seems like Mel B might have anticipated this reaction. Just days after she spoke about the alleged hook-up in Britain’s Mail on Sunday in late March, she went on radio show 2DayFM Breakfast With Grant, Ed & Ash to stress that she “didn’t actually really admit anything” with her previous comments. She also said during show that she had spoken to Geri since she opened her mouth, and that Geri wasn’t upset. (Apparently, her family feels differently!)

“I just admitted we had a little bit of a thing back in the day at one time, and that’s it,” she said. “It wasn’t a big deal.

So … is the Spice Girls reunion tour still on?

