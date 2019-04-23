Can You Guess Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Dress Code?

The birthday girl! Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gigi Hadid has made it to 24. In some ways it feels like America’s Sweetheart model would perpetually be 23, but as of today she has evolved to 24. To celebrate, she hosted a party at L’Avenue at Saks. Her famous family attended, including her sister Bella (also a model), as did her closest friends including Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and Olivia Culpo. According to People, the party had a strict dress code which “all guests” abided by. Let’s investigate.

The birthday girl wore a customized Levi’s denim jacket and jeans featuring not one but two 24 patches, with combat boots.

Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bella wore a denim bustier from Denimcratic with an oversized jacket and chunky boots with yellow laces.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Model Ashley Graham wore a denim jacket worn as a dress, with thigh-high boots.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Culpo wore sparkly boots and also wore a denim jacket as a dress.

Photo: lazybear/Instagram

Her sister Alana Hadid wore a black denim pants with bright red cowboy boots.

Photo: lanzybear/Instagram

Alana posed for a photo of her and her father’s boots (which also showed her father’s light-wash denim) which she shared on stories.

Honestly, we don’t see a theme. And apparently Taylor Swift didn’t either.

Photo: JACKSON LEE 212-256-1267/GC Images