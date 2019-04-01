This K-Beauty Brand Is Launching a New Vitamin C Serum at Sephora

Photo: courtesy of Glow Recipe

If you could craft the perfect summer cocktail, it would probably be equal parts fruity, boozy, and refreshing. Well, swap out the booze for Vitamin C and you’ve got Glow Recipe’s new Pineapple-C Bright Serum.

Vitamin C is one of the most important aspects of any skin-care regimen, whether you’re a ten-step-routine devotee or you tend to take a “less is more” approach. Vitamin C gives you a lot of different results: it’s known to help brighten dark spots, and can even help with cell turnover which evens out skin tone over time. This little pineapple-shaped vial from Glow Recipe is meant to harness all the key components of a K-beauty routine: brightening, exfoliation, and hydration.

Vitamin C comes in a variety of different forms, but the cool thing about this particular serum is that it blends three different types of Vitamin C together for ultimate brightening results. There’s the naturally occurring Vitamin C in pineapple juice, and two derivatives: ascorbic acid, and 3-0-Ethyl ascorbic acid. The serum also contains AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) and bromelain enzymes for gentle exfoliation, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E for moisture, and aloe gel and chamomile to soothe and calm skin. It’s available starting April 5. All that’s missing is a little cocktail umbrella.

