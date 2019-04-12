Gypsy Rose Blanchard Got Engaged in Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Photo: Dr. Phil/Youtube

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently serving a ten-year sentence for helping to murder her mother, Dee Dee, in 2015. Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy and had faked her daughter’s illness for years — confining Gypsy to a wheelchair and feeding her through a feeding tube, despite the fact that she was healthy. The murder was committed with help from Gypsy’s now-former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, whom she had met online. And the entire saga is currently being depicted on Hulu, on the series The Act.

And now, it turns out Gypsy is engaged, a family friend told People.

Gypsy, 27, told family and friends earlier this year that she is engaged to her boyfriend. Family friend Fancy Micelli told People, “They are very happy. You can hear excitement in her voice.” The couple has reportedly known each other for a year-and-a-half, and met as pen pals while Blanchard was serving her prison sentence. The fiancé’s name has not been revealed.

According to Micelli, Gypsy’s fiancé first reached out to her after watching the HBO documentary about her experience, Mommy Dead and Dearest, which was directed by Erin Lee Carr. Gypsy’s family has not yet met him, but they have chatted with him on the phone and through online messaging, People reports. The couple is reportedly waiting to get married until Gypsy is released from prison.

“[This relationship] is a good thing for her,” Micelli told People. “And whether it ends up being that way in the end no one knows, but for her right now it’s a very positive and happy time.”

